The United States entered World War II officially in December 1941, when the Japanese attacked the US Naval Base at Pearl Harbor. However, by that time, the US was already in war in the Atlantic Ocean.
Below are steps that brought the United States from a policy of neutrality to unofficial participation in the war. Number the events/acts in order in which they occurred in time- 1 for the first, 2 for the second, and so on…
A. __________ destroyers for bases deal.
B. __________ US Occupies Iceland
C. __________ Congress allows US merchant ships to arm themselves
D. __________ “cash and carry” policy: US can sell arms to European Allied powers
E. __________ Nye committee investigation
F. __________ President Roosevelt declares a state of unlimited national emergency
G. __________ Lend-Lease Act
H. __________ President Roosevelt orders US navy boats to “shoot on sight” any German military boats
I. __________ US occupies Greenland
J. __________ Neutrality Acts passed by US Congress
K. __________US peacetime draft authorized
L. __________ Congress appropriates $ 4 billion for national defense
M. __________ US Navy starts to patrol the North Atlantic to locate German submarines and send their locations to British military
N. __________ President Roosevelt commits to the top-secret Manhattan Project
Imagine you were alive during this time period and opposed US involvement in World War II; which steps would you support as not getting us into war? Which steps do you think went “too far” towards getting the US into the War? Write your answers below and explain your reasoning.
