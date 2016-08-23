Was the United States justified in dropping the atomic bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki?

Directions: After reading the article, review your notes from today and draw a conclusion to this above question. You must write a thesis statement to answer this question. Next, choose one of your reasons from your thesis statement to write one body paragraph(s) using the I.C.E.D. format to support your thesis statement.

