This activity includes a variety of winter themed writing activities! These activities are perfect for writers with emerging writing skills and will make your writing instruction fun and engaging! The visual cues help learners understand the direction!
Included are:
- 20 winter writing prompt flashcards and 20 winter writing prompt worksheets
- 5 'Make a List' worksheets
- Write a winter letter
- 5 winter silly story prompt worksheets
- Adjective, noun, and verb cut/paste and then write activities
These activities are a fun way to work on narrative, imaginative, and descriptive writing. These activities also work to increase seasonal vocabulary!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
