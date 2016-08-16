"Best inequality assignment to date." - Buyer



Task cards are fantastic for scavenger hunts, races and differentiation. This ready-to-set use set of task cards is ideal for practice and review of writing inequalities from word problems. Skip the worksheet…but still get the practice. One set of cards has word problems. The other set of cards has inequalities to represent the word problems.



This set includes regular-sized task cards, notebook-sized task cards for interactive notebooks, a student response sheet and an answer key.



These matching cards are great to use after





Multiple ways to use:

- Set up at a math-center with other inequality activities

- Host an inequality scavenger hunt

- Play a whole class game of inequality matching

- Play the classic game of concentration using inequality cards.



A great addition to your 6th grade math review and practice and for differentiation.





Included in this ready to use set of cards:

- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use

- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards

- A student answer sheet

- A complete answer key





