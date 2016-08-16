- Write Two Variable Expressions Task Card Activity

Variables: Write two variable expressions practice/review (6.EE.A.2a) is a great way to practice and assess students’ understanding of writing variable expressions with two variables. Skip the worksheet…but still get the practice. Students have a scavenger hunt, play concentration and more to practice. These questions review common core concept: 6.NS.EE.A.2a.





Multiple ways to use:

- Set up at a math-center with other variable expression activities

- Host a variable expression scavenger hunt

- Play a whole class game of variable expression matching

- Play the classic game of concentration using these variable expressioncards.



A great addition to your 6th grade math review and practice and for differentiation. Intermix with other exponent activities for a deeper understanding.



Included in this ready to use set of cards:

- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use

- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards

- 12 identical small notebook cards for INBs

- A student answer sheet

- A complete answer key





