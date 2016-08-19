Have German 2 students practice their new knowledge of Weak Verbs in the present perfect tense, while also applying proper word order.

This activity sets the stage for students to tell about a fictitious weekend, provides a silly example of a completed paragraph and then walks kids through writing their own paragraph step by step.

I use the paragraph format of:
Introduction, subtopic, detail, subtopic, detail, subtopic, detail, conclusion.

