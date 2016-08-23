Writing Assignment:

America’s Emergence as a Global Power



Writing a Narrative Essay.

Telling the story about America’s Emergence as a global power in the late 1800s and early 1900s/ Write your essay from the point of view of an imperialist or an anti-imperialist.



Pre-writing

- Choose a country that America has “imperialized” or a chapter or event

- Choose a propose for your essay, You might highlight a certain aspect of the event that you think deserves attention

- Gather details related to your essay topic



Drafting

- Identify the climax, or the most important part, of your story. Then decide what will happened in the beginning, middle, and end of the essay

- Write an introduction for the essay that will grab a reader’s attention/interest

- Use many details to make the story vivid. When possible, include dialogue to convey the thoughts of the character



Revising

- Use MYP Guidelines