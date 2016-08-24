Writing Assignment: Cause and Effect

America Enters World War I





Writing a Narrative Essay.

World War I both caused and affected many different events around the world. Write an essay in which you explain how several different causes led to an event or trend that occurred during World War I. Consider one of the following topics

- The stalemate on the Western Front

- The Increase role of women in the war effort

- Or the defeat of the Treaty of Versailles in the United States



Pre-writing

- Choose certain part of this unit you could like to write about. Consider what caused the event in question

- List the multiple causes. Conduct research if necessary to gather more information



Drafting

- Develop a thesis that clearly states the casual relationship between your event and its main causes

- Choose an organizational structure for your essay

- Write an introduction, several body paragraphs, and a conclusion



Revising

- Use MYP Guidelines