Writing Assignment: Cause and Effect
America Enters World War I
Writing a Narrative Essay.
World War I both caused and affected many different events around the world. Write an essay in which you explain how several different causes led to an event or trend that occurred during World War I. Consider one of the following topics
- The stalemate on the Western Front
- The Increase role of women in the war effort
- Or the defeat of the Treaty of Versailles in the United States
Pre-writing
- Choose certain part of this unit you could like to write about. Consider what caused the event in question
- List the multiple causes. Conduct research if necessary to gather more information
Drafting
- Develop a thesis that clearly states the casual relationship between your event and its main causes
- Choose an organizational structure for your essay
- Write an introduction, several body paragraphs, and a conclusion
Revising
- Use MYP Guidelines
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
- (0)
- $6.00
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
- (0)
- $6.00
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
History timeline for display - easily adapted
- (118)
- $5.49
Conditions in the Trenches
- (42)
- $2.11
Recruitment WW1
- (40)
- $2.82
New resources
TEENAGE TOMMIES
- (1)
- FREE
WW1 - The Christmas Truce - Low ability
- (1)
- $5.63
MARIE CURIE - A FEMALE SCIENTIFIC PIONEER
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Adolf Hitler Crossword
- (0)
- $4.23
The Life of Adolf Hitler Bundle
- 18 Resources
- $45.08
Stubby the Dog Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $12.68