Writing Assignment: Cause and Effect
America Enters World War I


Writing a Narrative Essay.
World War I both caused and affected many different events around the world. Write an essay in which you explain how several different causes led to an event or trend that occurred during World War I. Consider one of the following topics
- The stalemate on the Western Front
- The Increase role of women in the war effort
- Or the defeat of the Treaty of Versailles in the United States

Pre-writing
- Choose certain part of this unit you could like to write about. Consider what caused the event in question
- List the multiple causes. Conduct research if necessary to gather more information

Drafting
- Develop a thesis that clearly states the casual relationship between your event and its main causes
- Choose an organizational structure for your essay
- Write an introduction, several body paragraphs, and a conclusion

Revising
- Use MYP Guidelines

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Writing-Assignment-Cause-and-Effect-America-Enters-WWI.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 24, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

docx, 116 KB

Writing-Assignment-Cause-and-Effect-America-Enters-WWI

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades