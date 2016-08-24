Writing Assignment: Research Report

Comparing Artists post World War II



Writing a Research Report

Musicians were not the only artists who responses to the changing culture of the postwar years. Painters experimented and began to record their version of the postwar culture. Write a research report in which you choose two artists and explain the significance of their works. Here are some possible choices:

- Jackson Pollock

- Romare Bearden

- Willem de Kooning

- Mark Rothko

- Robert Rauschenberg

- John T. Biggers



Pre-writing

- Do online research about the artists

- Choose two artists. Gather information about the artists and their works

- Create a set of questions about the artists you have chosen. Gather any additional information you need



Drafting

- Develop a working thesis, and choose supporting information to support the thesis

- Make an outline to organize the report

- Write an introduction that explains why the topic is interesting, and then write a body and conclusion



Revising

- Use MYP Guidelines