Writing Assignment:

World War II: Debate on the Lend-Lease Act



Writing a Narrative Essay.

Between early 1940 and late 1941, a great debate raged in American between isolationists and interventionists.



Write an essay comparing and contrasting the different viewpoints on the Lend-Lease Act



Pre-writing

- On notecards, summarize primary sources on the event and acts surrounding – you can particularly on the Lend-Lease Act

- Organize your summaries intro two piles: Those supporting and those opposing the Lend Lease Act

Drafting

- Develop a working thesis and choose information to support the thesis

- Make an outline organizing your essay

- Write an introduction in which you point out what you think were the strongest arguments of both sides of the debate

- Write a body and a conclusion. Be sure to include and cite quotes from the primary sources to support your main point.



Revising

- Use MYP Guidelines