Writing Assignment:
World War II: Debate on the Lend-Lease Act

Writing a Narrative Essay.
Between early 1940 and late 1941, a great debate raged in American between isolationists and interventionists.

Write an essay comparing and contrasting the different viewpoints on the Lend-Lease Act

Pre-writing
- On notecards, summarize primary sources on the event and acts surrounding – you can particularly on the Lend-Lease Act
- Organize your summaries intro two piles: Those supporting and those opposing the Lend Lease Act
Drafting
- Develop a working thesis and choose information to support the thesis
- Make an outline organizing your essay
- Write an introduction in which you point out what you think were the strongest arguments of both sides of the debate
- Write a body and a conclusion. Be sure to include and cite quotes from the primary sources to support your main point.

Revising
- Use MYP Guidelines

