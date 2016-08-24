Writing a Narrative Essay.
In a descriptive essay, you try to convey in words the look, sound and mood of an event. Write a three paragraph essay on one of the following topics
- American flight crew making a bombing run over Germany
- Women going to work in defense industries during World War II
- Soldiers walking Omaha Beach after D-Day
- American soldiers liberating a concentration camp
Pre-writing
- Look at pictures and text relating to your topic
- Use the internet or library as additional sources (be sure to cite)
- Make a list of sights, sounds, impressions, and connections to your topic
Drafting
- Make an outline identifying what aspects of your topic you want to describe
- Write an opening paragraph in which you introduce the topic and identify the setting
- Write descriptions using precise adjectives and specific action verbs. Avoid generalizations that are too broad or too vague
Revising
- Use MYP Guidelines
