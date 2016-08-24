Writing a Narrative Essay.

In a descriptive essay, you try to convey in words the look, sound and mood of an event. Write a three paragraph essay on one of the following topics

- American flight crew making a bombing run over Germany

- Women going to work in defense industries during World War II

- Soldiers walking Omaha Beach after D-Day

- American soldiers liberating a concentration camp



Pre-writing

- Look at pictures and text relating to your topic

- Use the internet or library as additional sources (be sure to cite)

- Make a list of sights, sounds, impressions, and connections to your topic

Drafting

- Make an outline identifying what aspects of your topic you want to describe

- Write an opening paragraph in which you introduce the topic and identify the setting

- Write descriptions using precise adjectives and specific action verbs. Avoid generalizations that are too broad or too vague



Revising

- Use MYP Guidelines