Writing a Narrative Essay.
In a descriptive essay, you try to convey in words the look, sound and mood of an event. Write a three paragraph essay on one of the following topics
- American flight crew making a bombing run over Germany
- Women going to work in defense industries during World War II
- Soldiers walking Omaha Beach after D-Day
- American soldiers liberating a concentration camp

Pre-writing
- Look at pictures and text relating to your topic
- Use the internet or library as additional sources (be sure to cite)
- Make a list of sights, sounds, impressions, and connections to your topic
Drafting
- Make an outline identifying what aspects of your topic you want to describe
- Write an opening paragraph in which you introduce the topic and identify the setting
- Write descriptions using precise adjectives and specific action verbs. Avoid generalizations that are too broad or too vague

Revising
- Use MYP Guidelines

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • WWII-writing-on-women-bombing-of-Japan-walking-on-Omaha-Beach.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 24, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

docx, 52 KB

WWII-writing-on-women-bombing-of-Japan-walking-on-Omaha-Beach

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades