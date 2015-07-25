This math center game has students practice creating algebraic expressions from expressions in word form. The phrases uses a wide variety of vocabulary to allow students to become familiar with many ways of wording. Look at the cards in the preview to see the multiple phasing of addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division expressions!



Also, an extension activity is provided so that you can use the cards from the game again and again! In the extension activity, students are asked to create an input / output table. They will choose appropriate values for the unknown and use the table to make patterns.



Addition Information:

This game is great for vocabulary development for English Language Learners!



CCSS Math 5.OA.A.2

CCSS Math 5.OA.A.3

CCSS Math 6.EE.A.2.a

Texas Math TEKS 5.1D and 6.1D

Texas Math TEKS 5.4C

Texas Math TEKS 6.6C

