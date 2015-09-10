Writing in mathematics involves more than just putting word to paper. Words need to be carefully chosen to communicate ideas and concepts clearly. Writing involves all of the language of mathematics.



Reading, vocabulary, notations and symbols, diagrams, charts, graphs, and metacognition all serve a role as students are engaged in writing in mathematics. Many and varied opportunities need to be provided for students to engage in original thought writing. And remember, just because a student can say something in words, it in no way shows that they can write those same thoughts. Those are two different skill sets.



Writing also provides opportunities for the verbal learner to excel as well as the creative learner.



We'd like to hear about your experience with our resources. Just give it a star rating then tell us what you think, simple as that!