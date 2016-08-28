Writing prompts for research papers and argumentative essays. This product contains forty topics for research or argumentative essays. Each half-sheet prompt (or full-size color Power Point slide) contains a topic, questions to consider, and research ideas. They do not tell the student what to write, but offer some thinking points and direction for research.
My students have used all of these prompts successfully, and good academic sources are readily available for each one.
I also use these prompts for class discussion and 30-minute response papers that develop critical thinking skills.
Included are 40 half-sheet prompts in black and white to print out, and a full color duplicate Power Point presentation for response papers or presenting topics to the whole class.
You will find multiple uses for these prompts in your classroom.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
