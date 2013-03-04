lesson 1/4. A scheme of work on writing to persuade (planned for 100 minute lessons so could take longer for 1hr lessons)

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Cyprus apartment text.docx
  • lesson 1 ppt.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Mar 4, 2013

Updated: Oct 15, 2015

Worksheet

docx, 13 KB

Cyprus apartment text

Lesson Plan

pptx, 3 MB

lesson 1 ppt

Report a problem

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades