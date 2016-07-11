BUNDLE
Wake Up Sunshine is proud to provide this writing bundle, each of which he uses in his own classroom throughout the year. For best results, use these in the following order, within throughout the year:
1. Topic Sentence
2. Closing Sentence
3. Transitions
4. W.W.I.P
5. Question Stems
6. Introductory Paragraph
7. Closing Paragraph
8. Research Paper
9. Differentiate with Writing
