These WWII in HD Episode 6 Worksheets: Point of No Return include 65 questions divided into various worksheets to help your students closely track information and pay full attention, even as you're better able to hold them accountable for their viewing and learning!





DIFFERENTIATED LEARNING



With this WWII in HD Worksheet packet, all the work that goes into differentiating material is already done for you. The worksheet set includes a True/False worksheet with 29 problems in video order as well as a 36-question multiple-choice worksheet, with all problems also presented in video order. These two worksheets have completely different questions, though of course they do touch on some common topics from the WWII in HD episode.



In addition, the multiple-choice worksheet is also included in a variation that poses the same questions (or close variants of them) in a free-answer format. That way, students who need a little boost can benefit from using the basic level multiple-choice worksheet, while advanced learners can be challenged to generate answers on their own instead of choosing them from a provided list.



All this gives teachers three worksheets to choose from -- something for every ability level!



Even if you don't need to differentiate within a single class, you'll still have options with this set. The true/false worksheet can be used during viewing, for example, while the multiple-choice or free-response worksheet can be reserved for use as a "memory recall" test afterwards -- or vice-versa!





TEACHER CONVENIENCE FEATURES



• All questions presented in video order so students can use worksheets as a during-viewing activity.

• NO PREP NEEDED -- just print off copies and you'll good to go!

• Quick correcting with provided answer keys

• Full context answer keys also provided -- these are great for reviewing content afterwards with the class





SYNOPSIS OF WWII IN HD EPISODE 6



The Allies race toward Germany as American Marines battle for ground on Peleliu and across the bloody Pacific.





KEY CONCEPTS



• Medical care for combat troops

• Laying the groundwork for re-taking the Philippines

• Difficulties of jungle warfare

• Personal relationships in wartime

• The continuing Allied advance toward Germany

• And much, much more!