Free
4.52 customer reviews
Downloaded 2321 times
Viewed 7614 times
For use on IWB - relates addition to counting on. Uses child friendly pictures to help them understand that addition can be done in any order
Free
4.52 customer reviews
Downloaded 2321 times
Viewed 7614 times
Other resources by this author
fiwilson
Year 2 addition
For use on IWB - relates addition to counting on. Uses child friendly pictures to help them understand that addition can be done in any order
- (2)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE SALE
StartEducation
Halloween Fun
Enjoy Halloween with you class with this bundle of resources. Coloring sheets, mental math problems, spooky images and a word search. Happy Halloween!
- 5 Resources
- 10% off$8.41$7.57
BUNDLE SALE
StartEducation
ART. Photographs for inspiration
Over 600 images for inspiration. Photographs are arranged into separate slideshows. Please check out the titles of the files to see the breadth of ...
- 20 Resources
- 10% off$56.35$50.71
BUNDLE SALE
StartEducation
Maths and English Resource Bundle for Primary Schools
A wide range of Maths and English resources for KS2 students. A 56% saving on buying the resources separately!
- 9 Resources
- 10% off$22.54$20.29
New resources
Opera Diva
Maths Toolkit
A maths resource for progression of classroom displays, RUCSAC prompt, operation prompts, vocabulary glossary etc….. Topics also included: classroo...
- (82)
- FREE
mxer25
Year 1 Numeracy planning
Initial thoughts on planning a Year 1 unit based on the new framework for Mathematics. This unit is data handling.
- (6)
- FREE
shelleyrobinson
Find The Number
Match the number to the correct teddy bear picture. Uses numbers 1-5 (foundation stage resource for lower ability numeracy/Key stage 1 SEN)
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Teachers TV
Teachers TV: Primary Maths: Negative Numbers 1
Year 4 teacher Josie Clark has taught negative numbers in the past using analogies like bank accounts or thermometers. Some children have been conf...
- (2)
- FREE
SALE
Little_Tots_Learning
Playing Cards Clip Art
Playing Cards Clip Art. Looking for playing card images? You can use these playing cards clip art for your personal or classroom resources. This PA...
- (0)
- 10% off$3.25$2.93
BUNDLE SALE
StartEducation
Early Years Maths Fun
This bundle for younger children offers a range of activities and supporting resources. A visual counting game, time telling fun, maths puzzles, vi...
- 6 Resources
- 10% off$18.31$16.48