Sentence builder (with translation) and a vocab builder to consolidate its content
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 28, 2016
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
gianfrancoconti1966
19 French A-Level revision quickies
More A level revision quickies here: https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/23-new-a-level-french-revision-quickies-2016-11244907 For an free online...
- (32)
- $9.86
TES PICKS
gianfrancoconti1966
French GCSE total grammar revision
A wide range of activities covering most GCSE grammar structures and tenses
- (24)
- $8.45
gianfrancoconti1966
ITALIAN: verbs and tenses - italian4fun.eu
Chapter from a book I co-authored. Very successful with KS3 and 4 students
- (15)
- $8.45
Popular paid resources
Meljones88
Household Tasks Board Game
A board game to help revise household tasks. You just need counters and dice.
- (0)
- $2.82
Meljones88
Snakes and Ladders Template
This template can be used in many different ways… I put cards in an envelope with a question mark on it and if they land on a space with a question...
- (0)
- $2.82
katelanguages
AQA French GCSE Speaking Workbook - role-plays
An 80-page workbook of role-plays for the new specification French GCSE. There is a foundation and a higher role-play for each topic in the new GCS...
- (9)
- $7.04
New resources
thefrenchresourcebank
Year 9 French Mastery Pack - Studio 3 Rouge - New assessments
This pack includes the following which have been adapted for the original French Studio 3 Rouge Scheme of Work: 1) Baseline assessments to test the...
- (1)
- $4.16
thefrenchresourcebank
Year 8 French Mastery Pack - Studio 2 Rouge - New assessments
This pack includes the following which have been adapted for the original French Studio 2 Rouge Scheme of Work: 1) Baseline assessments to test the...
- (1)
- $4.93
teach27
A-Level AS A2 French Scheme of Work AQA with Teaching Plans for each Module
Newly updated Scheme of Work / Scheme of Learning for new AQA A-Level. This is designed with the course being taught over 2 years in mind but can e...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Meljones88
Snakes and Ladders Template
This template can be used in many different ways… I put cards in an envelope with a question mark on it and if they land on a space with a question...
- (0)
- $2.82
Meljones88
Household Tasks Board Game
A board game to help revise household tasks. You just need counters and dice.
- (0)
- $2.82
RL6
French GCSE writing & speaking revision of key complex structures booklet with translation practice
A 4 page booklet with over 100 examples of complex language and structures grouped together with meanings and also translation from English to Fren...
- (0)
- $2.82