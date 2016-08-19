This video guide is a good way to let students learn about the passive voice in German and helps them gain some background knowledge on the topic. I like to use this assignment as either homework or as an in class research activity before I teach the passive.

I've found that having the students watch a video on some topics either as a preview of what's to come or as a review from a different point of view increases their feeling of confidence with the language.

