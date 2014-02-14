In this video by the Zoological Society of London we look at special footage of the world in which ZSL conservationist's live deep in the Sumatran jungle. One of the animals the Berbak programme seeks to protect is the Sumatran tiger as it stands there are only around 300 remaining in the wild.

