In this video by the Zoological Society of London we look at our new baby giraffe born at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. The youngster was born at 7am on 30 September to proud first-time mum Ijuma and dad Uno.

He took his first wobbly steps just a few hours after being born, a nerve-wracking experience for onlooking zookeepers. He is now very confident on his long legs and can often be seen galloping around the giraffe barn.