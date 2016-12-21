    Later school start times could significantly boost student outcomes, research finds

    TES reporter
    21st December 2016 at 16:01
    sleeping student, school start times, teachers, grades,
    |
    |
    Allowing teenagers to start school an hour later could help them make a whole grade's worth of extra progress, according to a new analysis

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES USA on Twitter and like TES USA on Facebook.

    Pushing back school start times could help sleep-starved teenagers to make almost a year’s progress, researchers have suggested.

    Delaying the start of the day by just an hour could bring an eight-point gain on the National Assessment of Education Progress (NEAP), almost a grade’s worth of learning, according to the Center for American Progress.

    The think-tank’s analysis expanded on existing research which found that if middle schools in Wake County, North Carolina, pushed start times back by an hour, they would see a 2 percentile improvement in math scores.

    The research was modelled to discover nationwide improvements, if all middle schools in American adopted later start times. According to the results, students would make gain eight points on the NEAP – 10 points is considered a full grade of progress.

    High schools would be likely to see similar gains, according to the report’s authors, although they were not included in the study.

    “Any parent who has struggled to get their teenage son or daughter out of bed and to school on time knows that early-morning school start times are a challenge,” said Ulrich Boser, Senior Fellow at CAP and co-author of the analysis. This analysis documents for the first time the achievement gains nationwide that could come from starting school later.”

    The study follows other research that suggests that teenagers are not getting sufficient sleep. Teenagers body clocks are set that they stay up later than their younger siblings and wake up later also. Middle schools usually start at 8am, meaning that teenagers are missing out on up to two hours sleep a night. Schools in Wake County start as early as 7.30am.

    Another recent study found that students who sleep longer achieve significantly higher results than their poorly slept classmates.

    The researchers also pointed out that shifting start times could prove more family-friendly in many cases, especially for parents who work and whose office hours don’t match the early start and relatively early finish to the school day.

    A number of school districts across the U.S. have experimented with later starts to the day. Seattle agreed to start its middle and high schools at 8.45 and most of its elementary schools at 9.35am.

    Catherine Brown, vice president of education policy at CAP and co-author of the analysis, said: “Shifting school schedules to later in the day could result in meaningful student achievement gains and would certainly be a win for working parents, who often struggle with school hours that are completely misaligned to typical work schedules.”

    |
    |

    Comments

    Related Content

    Predictions for 2017: What will the new year bring for teachers and education?

    20th December 2016 at 12:15

    'I don’t need gifts from my students: The joy I get doing the job I do is enough'

    19th December 2016 at 21:49

    Take a leaf from the Trump playbook: use social media to tell your school's story

    18th December 2016 at 13:02

    How to spot when students are lying - and work out the real reasons why

    16th December 2016 at 19:31

    School choice: Why using the market to improve education isn't as simple as it sounds

    15th December 2016 at 16:18

    'Think about how to do it right, rather than do it over'

    15th December 2016 at 15:27

    Five American teachers in the running for $1m global teacher prize

    14th December 2016 at 21:53

    'Teaching is hard and relentless. But it's also the best job in the world and here's why I do it'

    13th December 2016 at 21:46

    Inside the second chance high schools for 21 year-olds

    13th December 2016 at 17:17

    Meta-learning: what is it and how it can help students succeed?

    13th December 2016 at 15:49

    How to... plan the last lessons before Christmas

    12th December 2016 at 17:29

    How building your teacher 'brand' will help you succeed

    12th December 2016 at 16:26

    Most read

    1. I cannot be both a good mother and a good teacher
    2. Doug Lemov: Too often, the way we teach reading in schools is wrong
    3. ‘We have 20th century teachers educating 21st century students: we must improve professional development’
    4. Meta-learning: what is it and how it can help students succeed?
    5. Five American teachers in the running for $1m global teacher prize
    6. School choice: Why using the market to improve education isn't as simple as it sounds
    7. How to spot when students are lying - and work out the real reasons why
    8. 'I don’t need gifts from my students: The joy I get doing the job I do is enough'
    9. Predictions for 2017: What will the new year bring for teachers and education?
    10. Later school start times could significantly boost student outcomes, research finds

    Breaking news

    Crystal ball, predictions, education, teachers, schools

    Predictions for 2017: What will the new year bring for teachers and education?

    20th December 2016 at 12:15
    Pinocchio, lying, students, teachers, schools

    How to spot when students are lying - and work out the real reasons why

    16th December 2016 at 19:31
    Betsy DeVos, Donald Trump, school choice, Harvard

    School choice: Why using the market to improve education isn't as simple as it sounds

    15th December 2016 at 16:18
    Global teacher prize

    Five American teachers in the running for $1m global teacher prize

    14th December 2016 at 21:53
    high school graduation, adults, teachers, students

    Inside the second chance high schools for 21 year-olds

    13th December 2016 at 17:17

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today