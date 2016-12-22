    'Baiting the hook: Fishing for students who you think should teach'

    Bob Blaisdell
    22nd December 2016 at 11:45
    school gate, teaching, students, careers
    |
    |
    |
    When meeting with a student who had turned her life around, Bob Blaisdell couldn't help encouraging her to follow a career in the classroom

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES USA on Twitter and like TES USA on Facebook.

    One noontime late in the fall, Patience comes by my office to ask if she can list me as a reference on her curriculum vitae.

    “Sure. What kinds of jobs are you looking for?” We sit and begin to chat.

    She’s a sophomore, a mother, a first-generation immigrant. She tells me what the class and I have already heard from her: that eight years ago she dropped out of high school when she got pregnant with her son Herbert.

    But now I also learn that accompanied by her baby, she took care of her invalid grandmother in Haiti for the first two years after the earthquake, and on her return to Brooklyn some spirit of competitiveness overcame her former weariness for school: “I was suddenly gung-ho and curious about everything and everybody.” She’s sharp, attractive and, despite her now ever-radiating academic eagerness, well-liked by her classmates.

    “I already have a job,” she says, “in retail. I’m doing okay - not the best commissions on the staff, but nearly. So the reference is a just in case - that is, just in case my little brother really can help me out by picking up Herbert from school. I could get a ten-hour-a-week job here at the college as well.”

    “Tutoring?”

    “Computer lab tech.”

    Shouldn’t I be able to resist encouraging good students to think about careers in education? “Would you ever think of teaching?”

    She makes big eyes. “Me? Lord no, professor, I have … My parents misnamed me! It’s our family joke. I have absolutely no patience. Everybody says teachers have to have patience.”

    It’s true everyone says that, but what do they mean? I ask her.

    “The usual kind - not snapping off someone’s head for asking dumb questions or being spoken to disrespectfully. If I had been one of my teachers in high school, when all I wanted to do was have fun, I would have been so annoyed.

    “I didn’t need to listen to them. I would even tell them that. I was so arrogant, so rude. I stopped acting as if I could do the work. I acted insulted when my teachers expected me to do homework.

    “I hated when they told me I was wasting my brain. But it wasn’t cool to do assignments or act interested in class. It was eerie when I noticed I was falling behind the kids I knew I was smarter than.

    “And then, and then … boys, partying, going my own way. And the old story: I got pregnant. Even I was surprised. My grandmother was the only one who wasn’t upset and seemed to understand me and the only person in the world I wasn’t mean to.”

    Patience tells me that having to explain things over to students would drive her crazy.

    “Last week, for example, right in the middle of something, you’re being completely clear and then Dizzy interrupts and asks the exact thing you just explained,” she says.

    “Dizzy?” I was about to add something mollifying when Patience took on a head-cocking dopey manner of someone who looked familiar but I didn’t immediately recognize.

    “P’fessah, what’s that essay? What? When’s it due? Oh, you said that already, you wrote that? Oh, it’s on this paper in my hand? Oh, and you wrote it on the board and you just said it? Oh!”

    I smile at her impression of Suzie. I had thought I was the only one in class who suffered those moments. “Right.”

    She adds, ruefully, “I have a temper.”

    “So do I!”

    “No, you don’t. Oh, forgive me for contradicting you, professor.” She laughs. “But if you had my temper, Suzie would know it, and so would we.”

    “Well, what if it were your job to teach? Wouldn’t you have to be patient?”

    “But that’s just it--I don’t want to have to be.”

    “You’re always patient with us, with me and your classmates, when we’re babbling.”

    I don’t tell her we teachers are patient the way fishermen are. It’s attention and luck and timing.

    Instead I say: “Anyway, you’re welcome to use me as a reference.”

    “I appreciate it,” she says, getting up and offering me her hand.

    “And I’ll write you a glowing letter of recommendation someday when you decide to teach.”

    She smiles and shakes her head. “Not yet, professor! My papa told me never take the bait till I’ve had a long swim around it.”

    Smart fish.

    -------------------

    Bob Blaisdell is a professor in the English department at Kingsborough Community College (CUNY) in New York City

    |
    |
    |

    Comments

    Related Content

    Later school start times could significantly boost student outcomes, research finds

    21st December 2016 at 16:01

    Predictions for 2017: What will the new year bring for teachers and education?

    20th December 2016 at 12:15

    'I don’t need gifts from my students: The joy I get doing the job I do is enough'

    19th December 2016 at 21:49

    Take a leaf from the Trump playbook: use social media to tell your school's story

    18th December 2016 at 13:02

    How to spot when students are lying - and work out the real reasons why

    16th December 2016 at 19:31

    School choice: Why using the market to improve education isn't as simple as it sounds

    15th December 2016 at 16:18

    'Think about how to do it right, rather than do it over'

    15th December 2016 at 15:27

    Five American teachers in the running for $1m global teacher prize

    14th December 2016 at 21:53

    'Teaching is hard and relentless. But it's also the best job in the world and here's why I do it'

    13th December 2016 at 21:46

    Inside the second chance high schools for 21 year-olds

    13th December 2016 at 17:17

    Meta-learning: what is it and how it can help students succeed?

    13th December 2016 at 15:49

    How to... plan the last lessons before Christmas

    12th December 2016 at 17:29

    Most read

    1. I cannot be both a good mother and a good teacher
    2. ‘We have 20th century teachers educating 21st century students: we must improve professional development’
    3. Meta-learning: what is it and how it can help students succeed?
    4. School choice: Why using the market to improve education isn't as simple as it sounds
    5. How to spot when students are lying - and work out the real reasons why
    6. 'I don’t need gifts from my students: The joy I get doing the job I do is enough'
    7. Predictions for 2017: What will the new year bring for teachers and education?
    8. Later school start times could significantly boost student outcomes, research finds
    9. 'Baiting the hook: Fishing for students who you think should teach'
    10. Firing underperforming veteran teachers is 'far harder' than it should be, study claims

    Breaking news

    firing teachers, tenure, schools, students

    Firing underperforming veteran teachers is 'far harder' than it should be, study claims

    22nd December 2016 at 17:56
    sleeping student, school start times, teachers, achievement

    Later school start times could significantly boost student outcomes, research finds

    21st December 2016 at 16:01
    Crystal ball, predictions, education, teachers, schools

    Predictions for 2017: What will the new year bring for teachers and education?

    20th December 2016 at 12:15
    Pinocchio, lying, students, teachers, schools

    How to spot when students are lying - and work out the real reasons why

    16th December 2016 at 19:31
    Betsy DeVos, Donald Trump, school choice, Harvard

    School choice: Why using the market to improve education isn't as simple as it sounds

    15th December 2016 at 16:18

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today