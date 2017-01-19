'In many schools, the arts are becoming a thing of the past: educators must fight back'

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES USA on Twitter and like TES USA on Facebook

I remember the sweet melody of “Ode to Joy” when I played the song on the trombone: I took band as an 8th grade student, as well as dance and woodshop. I still remember when poor Mr Baum almost lost his finger on the table saw and hurled a 2x4 across the room.

I loved these lessons for engaging a different part of my brain from the usual academic classes. The vast majority of states say their schools must offer students classes in the arts, but in many places they are becoming a thing of the past. This is mainly due to the fact that The Great Recession of the late 2000s left many school districts slashing budgets: this was the case in my home state, California.

In Los Angeles a new reality had already set-in, even before the force of the recession. Charter schools had moved in to urban areas where traditional public schools had failed for decades. These smaller school settings were creating safer environments and, in some cases, yielding better test results. But they operated with smaller staffs and tighter budgets, in cramped spaces, without music, theatre or visual arts programs.

California actually requires that school districts provide instruction in the arts, but the law only calls for the adoption of the VAPA (Visual and Performing Arts) standards, which serves mainly as a framework. The bill does not mandate any standardized testing, which meant the arts were downgraded, with the Los Angeles Times reporting some schools are simply ignoring the law.

Students who have access to the arts perform better academically, are more civically engaged and have a better chance of earning a bachelor’s degree, and there are great organizations helping to make it a reality for more students.

The California Alliance for Arts Education provides school districts with vital support in implementing arts programs. Americans for the Arts and the National Art Education Association carry out important advocacy work. And individuals such as Carl Shafer, a retired principal and teacher, has been lobbying in Sacramento to force schools to follow the education code and offer Arts education.

The value of arts education is borne out by my own experience. After receiving my teaching credential (in English), I landed a job teaching an elective: Film Studies. This was perfect for me, as I had a BA in Screenwriting. I learned the film studies class was used to supplement the English class and provide students with more opportunities to work on grammar and spelling.

The following year, a new principal was hired and during his second year, he encouraged me to make the class a ‘true’ elective. This was a breath of fresh air. With the purchase and implementation of iPad’s, our students were viewing, analyzing and writing about films and producing short scenes, documentaries, and animated films.

Last year, one 8th grade student blew me away. Most students made biographical documentaries on boy bands or soccer players, but she chose something very personal. She made a documentary about a little known disorder she has. She added archival material, such as photos of herself as a kid and she wrote a wonderful script for her narration.

Then she actually interviewed her mother and added subtitles, which was not a requirement, and she showed stock footage of other teens that beat the disorder. The film was wonderfully edited and the quality of the sound was fantastic. I marveled at the how she put herself out there, and how she grew as a person after the experience.

Since the research shows how positive arts education is cognitively and emotionally for students, it would clearly be beneficial for school districts to receive support with arts programs.

The U.S. government has been providing funding and promoting a push for STEAM - they’ve added the ‘A’ for Arts in STEM. But the Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaced No Child Left Behind, maintains that it is the states ‘obligation’ to support arts education programs.

What will happen under the new administration remains to be seen – but we as educators must do all we can to ensure that arts education is not ignored.