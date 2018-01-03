Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    5,000 apprentice nurses to start training this year

    Julia Belgutay
    3rd January 2018 at 18:06
    nursing apprenticeship standard government hunt
    FE
    Health Education England chief executive Professor Ian Cumming says there will be 2,500 new starts by April and a further 2,500 by September

    The first 2,500 nursing associate apprentices are expected to start training by April of this year, according to the chief executive of Health Education England (HEE).

    In his chief executive’s report for the organisation’s December meeting, Professor Ian Cumming said that the new nursing associate apprenticeship standard was now complete and would be “the delivery model for this programme”.

    “I’m delighted that our nursing associate programme goes from strength to strength. Following the national announcement to grow nursing associate numbers, we will support 5,000 trainee starts in 2018, and we have allocated these on a per capita basis to each region,” he said.

    Regional variations

    He explained start dates for trainees might vary from region to region, but the organisation expected that there would be “2,500 starts by April 2018 and a further 2,500 starts by September 2018”. He said each HEE region is also asked to work with providers and higher education institution to consider flexible delivery models including onsite delivery of the programme, he said, adding a national implementation board had been set up to oversee the sustainable growth of the role over the 2018-9 period.

    Plans to expand the number of apprenticeship places, allowing nursing associates to qualify as fully registered nurses, were announced by health secretary Jeremy Hunt in October. In his speech to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, he said the measure was to be part of what he called “the biggest expansion of nurse training in the history or the NHS”.

    He added he planned to "[triple] the number of nursing associates so people already in the NHS can become a registered nurse after a four-year apprenticeship without having to do a traditional full-time university course".

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn.

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Nursing apprenticeship routes to be expanded

    3rd October 2017 at 17:53

    Medical and nursing students learn vital lessons at school

    26th February 2010 at 00:00
     

    Nursing through the ages

    16th May 2008 at 01:00
     

    Anne Milton 'not worried' by apprenticeships drop

    30th November 2017 at 20:35

    Apprenticeships could reinvigorate college HE, research suggests

    12th October 2017 at 00:15

    Degree apprenticeships to be regulated by Hefce, not Ofsted

    3rd April 2017 at 10:16

    Most read

    1. Marsden: Office for Students' board is a 'missed opportunity’ for FE
    2. Total recall: helping students retrieve content
    3. Bracknell and Wokingham College to merge with Activate Learning
    4. First T levels subjects announced
    5. Tes FE Awards 2018: Shortlist revealed
    6. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    7. 'To produce a technology-literate generation, we need to focus on actual...
    8. Alan Tuckett among FE figures on New Year's Honours List
    9. Government launches new careers strategy
    10. Rise in universities expanding into apprenticeships

    Breaking news

    apprenticeships, universities, RoATP, ESFA, levy

    Rise in universities expanding into apprenticeships

    3rd January 2018 at 18:34
    college, FE, merger, government reform

    Bracknell and Wokingham College to merge with Activate Learning

    3rd January 2018 at 10:00
    higher education, reform, office for students

    Marsden: Office for Students' board is a 'missed opportunity’ for FE

    2nd January 2018 at 18:22

    Alan Tuckett among FE figures on New Year's Honours List

    29th December 2017 at 22:31

    Learners left unable to work as training provider goes off the rails

    22nd December 2017 at 00:04

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now