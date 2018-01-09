Register
    Anne Milton set to stay as apprenticeships and skills minister

    Julia Belgutay
    9th January 2018 at 16:20
    FE
    The former nurse had been tipped for a promotion to health secretary, but is now expected to stay at the Department for Education

    Anne Milton is expected to remain at the Department for Education as apprenticeships and skills minister.

    Ms Milton, who spent 25 years working as a nurse in the NHS, had been strongly tipped to replace Jeremy Hunt as health secretary. But yesterday, 10 Downing Street confirmed that Mr Hunt had been given the expanded brief of health and social care secretary.

    And despite a change in education secretary after the resignation of Justine Greening from the Cabinet and the subsequent appointment of Damian Hinds, it appears that Ms Milton is set to keep her post. She is currently still listed on the Department for Education website. An updated full list of new and retained ministers is expected shortly.

    New recruit for DfE

    Ms Milton has been a minister at the Department for Education for seven months, following her appointment as apprenticeships and skills minister in June 2017

    She has been joined at the Department by Nadhim Zahawi, former apprenticeships adviser to then prime minister David Cameron. His remit has not yet been confirmed.

