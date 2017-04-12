Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences

    Apprenticeship procurement 'paused', ESFA announces

    Julia Belgutay
    12th April 2017 at 12:35
    apprenticeship procurement paused
    FE
    Contracts held by current providers extended until the end of the 2017 to 'maintain stability in the system', the Education and Skills Funding Agency says

    The process of approving providers to deliver apprenticeships for non-levy paying companies has been “paused”, the Education and Skills Funding Agency has announced.

    Existing contracts held by current providers will instead by extended until the end of the year to “maintain stability in the system”, the ESFA said in a statement published today.

    This procurement had been "markedly oversubscribed", the ESFA said, adding that the change would enable it to review its approach and ensure it achieved “the right balance between stability of supply and promoting competition and choice for employers”.

    Existing contracts held by all current providers will be extended until the end of December 2017. “The ESFA will notify providers of specific arrangements shortly so that amended contracts are in place ahead of 1 May,” said the statement.

    'Right for the apprenticeship programme'

    Mark Dawe, chief executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers, said the group fully supported the government’s welcome announcement, which was “right for the sector and right for the apprenticeship programme”. 

    “It clearly shows that the government is as serious about the quality of the programme and the social mobility benefits of apprenticeships as it is about hitting the three million target," he added.

    "The decision also gives the new providers on the register more time to prepare their offer for non-levy paying employers. But more importantly, existing providers can continue to support their employers and start new apprentices while a more considered review of anticipated programme demand takes place in the context of the industrial strategy and the skills implications of Brexit.”

    Time to refine the process

    He added that some providers would be frustrated by the announcement, “but the programme’s reputation will be better served by this rethink of the government’s approach."

    And David Hughes, chief executive at the Association of Colleges, said the ESFA’s decision was “a sensible and helpful recognition of the scale and complexity of change which is happening at the moment”.

    “This provides welcome stability to colleges and providers as well as to employers and apprentices through the coming months; this will give more time to get the procurement process right," he added.

    "We know that there are many new providers wanting to enter the apprenticeship market, but the government needs to find a way to ensure that their introduction does not inadvertently undermine current high quality, trusted colleges and providers that have built strong employer relationships over many years and for which apprenticeships are a key opportunity for progression for their students."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

     

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Calls for guidance on apprenticeships' 20% off-the-job training

    10th April 2017 at 15:02

    One in four approved providers has no experience of apprenticeships

    5th April 2017 at 14:06

    Institute for Apprenticeships launched

    3rd April 2017 at 13:03

    Degree apprenticeships to be regulated by Hefce, not Ofsted

    3rd April 2017 at 10:16

    Most read

    1. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18
    2. FE principal: Education needs to 'be better'
    3. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    4. Scottish college lecturers back strike action
    5. Apprenticeship procurement 'paused', ESFA announces
    6. Calls for guidance on apprenticeships' 20% off-the-job training
    7. Universities biggest threat to HE provision in colleges
    8. GCSE resits will not be required for a grade 4, Greening announces
    9. GCSE resits: what's really going on?
    10. Could FE solve the teacher shortage?

    Breaking news

    FE principal: Education needs to 'be better'

    11th April 2017 at 16:27
    colleges pay scotland

    Scottish college lecturers back strike action

    11th April 2017 at 15:19

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    11th April 2017 at 00:01
    apprenticeships 20% off the job

    Calls for guidance on apprenticeships' 20% off-the-job training

    10th April 2017 at 15:02
    GCSE resits English maths

    English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18

    10th April 2017 at 12:55

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today