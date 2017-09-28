Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Apprenticeships based on 'overly simplistic' view of labour market

    Will Martin
    28th September 2017 at 14:59
    FE
    New Nesta and Pearson report highlights the skills most important to the future of the UK labour market in light of increased automation

    Current learning requirements for apprenticeship programmes are informed “by an overly simplistic view” of the future, according to innovation charity Nesta.

    At the launch of the organisation's  The Future of Skills report in partnership with Pearson today, Hasan Bakhshi, Nesta's executive director of creative economy and data analytics, said that apprenticeship standards are rooted in an overly simplified version of the future of the labour market, and that the reality is somewhat more “messy” due to the rise of automation and other long-term trends.

    “Lots of assumptions remain about the future of the labour market, often informed by…and we’ve observed this, we’ve observed all these discussions around, for example, apprenticeship standards…they’re informed by an overly simplistic view of what the future will bring,” Mr Bakhshi said.

    “What we want to do is look in the data, point out that it’s a rather messy picture, and it’s not unfortunately just steady as it goes.”

    The Future of Skills report uses a new methodology that maps out how employment is likely to change in the future, and ranks skills by their importance to future demand (see below). It states that: "Developing a picture of long-term jobs and skills requirements is critical for policymakers as they navigate rapid, complex and uncertain shifts in the economy and society. A wide range of areas – from curriculum development and careers guidance through apprenticeships and workplace training to occupational standards, migration and social insurance – rely on the availability of accurate labour market information."

    'Fantastic ammunition'

    Geoff Mulgan, chief executive of Nesta, said that the report provided “fantastic ammunition” for ministers whose educational policies were dealing with “the problems of 10-20 years ago”.

    "In a way, it’s a simple question for every ministry of education…which is: ‘Is what we’re doing now fit for purpose of the likely landscape in 10 or 20 years’ time?’" Mr Mulgan said. "It’s a very simple question. I’ve asked many ministers of education around the world what their answers are to that question. Not many give a good answer. This is fantastic ammunition to help them.

    He added: "I think in many countries a lot of curriculum design is essentially solving the problems of 10-20 years ago, or indeed when schools ministers were themselves in school, which is their primary formation, which is not very helpful.”

    Top 10 skills ranked by importance to future demand for UK occupations

    1. Judgement and decision-making
    2. Fluency of ideas
    3. Active learning
    4. Learning strategies
    5. Originality of ideas
    6. Systems evaluation
    7. Deductive reasoning
    8. Complex problem solving
    9. Systems analysis
    10. Monitoring

    Bottom 10 skills ranked by important to future demand for UK occupations

    1. Control precision
    2. Static strength
    3. Manual dexterity
    4. Rate control
    5. Peripheral vision
    6. Multilimb coordination
    7. Night vision
    8. Operation and control
    9. Sound localisation
    10. Glare sensitivity

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn.  

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Mark and Roger Dawe: Big guns who see eye to eye on FE's future

    4th June 2017 at 10:02

    College 'chains' are the future of FE, report suggests

    26th April 2017 at 00:01

    The future of the sector should be in your hands

    20th February 2016 at 10:00

    MPs launch inquiry into the future of apprenticeships

    12th February 2016 at 12:21

    The digital future has arrived for further education – let’s get on board

    21st September 2015 at 06:00

    Most read

    1. Labour pledges £1 billion investment in FE
    2. 'It's time for people to stop looking down at FE'
    3. Second consultation launches on functional skills
    4. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    5. 'Mocksted consultants sell a message of fear and play on insecurities'
    6. Colleges to play 'major' role in Institutes of Technology
    7. Two-thirds of employers not using levy funds to train staff
    8. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18
    9. Apprenticeships based on 'overly simplistic' view of labour market
    10. Government 'starving' post-16 education, says AoC president

    Breaking news

    Tes FE Awards: how one winner won praise from Theresa May

    28th September 2017 at 15:01

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    28th September 2017 at 00:01

    Second consultation launches on functional skills

    27th September 2017 at 17:17

    Labour pledges £1 billion investment in FE

    26th September 2017 at 13:54
    institutes of technology colleges government

    Colleges to play 'major' role in Institutes of Technology

    25th September 2017 at 10:32

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now