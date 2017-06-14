Register
    Association of Colleges names new deputy CEO

    Will Martin
    14th June 2017 at 17:04
    FE
    Kirsti Lord will become deputy chief executive of the college body

    Kirsti Lord has been named as the deputy chief executive for member services of the Association of Colleges (AoC).

    Ms Lord, who is acting principal at City College Coventry, will replace Gill Clipson in the role.

    “I am thrilled to join AoC at such an exciting time for the organisation,” Ms Lord said. “I am looking forward to the new challenge of collaborating with colleagues to ensure a high-quality service for members, and supporting colleges to embrace the opportunities emerging within the sector.”

    David Hughes, chief executive of the AoC, said: “I am delighted to welcome Kirsti at such an important time for the organisation. Kirsti will be a valuable asset to AoC as we move forward.

    "She brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep commitment to the further education sector. I have no doubt that Kirsti’s experience and skills will benefit not only AoC as an organisation, but more importantly our members.”

