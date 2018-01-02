Bracknell and Wokingham College to merge with Activate Learning

Activate Learning and Bracknell and Wokingham College are planning to merge, the two institutions have announced. They will publish a joint public consultation document this month, outlining the benefits they believe a merger would bring to individuals, businesses and local communities.

David Cook, chair of Bracknell and Wokingham College, said: “Our target date is 1 August 2018 – the start of the new academic and funding year for further education colleges. There is much to be done before the benefits of the merged institution can start to be delivered, including public consultation and due diligence."

'Greater opportunities'

Chris Jones, chair of Activate Learning, said: “Working together we will give our learners a wider range of career pathways, give local businesses greater access to talent, provide greater opportunities for our staff and build a group of colleges that are stronger together and even greater assets to our communities.”

