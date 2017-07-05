Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Bring back apprenticeships for 14 year olds, new report urges

    Julia Belgutay
    6th July 2017 at 00:01
    apprenticeships careers advice employability
    FE
    The government’s fixation on academic exams is betraying young people whose talents lie beyond passing exams, according to the Edge Foundation

    Apprenticeships for 14-year-olds should be reintroduced to help prepare young people for work, a charity has suggested.

    According to a new report by the Edge Foundation, published today, the UK education system is failing to prepare young people for 21st-century jobs. The focus on academic qualifications and exam grades is failing to equip young people with the skills employers and the economy need, concludes Our plan for 14-19 Education; Coherent, Unified, Holistic.

     The government should scrap the “pass or fail” exam cliff edge for 16-year-olds and instead create a 14-19 phase with a “broad and balanced curriculum”, according to the report. It should also reintroduce young apprenticeships for 14-year-olds, and make work experience mandatory for all school children. Apprenticeship opportunities should focus on young people, says the report, as in 2015-16, only 131,400 apprenticeship starts were by 16-19-year-olds, compared to 224,100 starts among the over-25 age group. Reintroducing young apprenticeships at 14 would give young people the opportunity to learn in the workplace one day a week, and companies the opportunity to nurture and recruit the best and brightest talent, says the Edge Foundation.  

    'Betraying young people'

    Edge also advocates investing the £450 million saved from the dismantling of the Connexions careers service directly in schools to provide careers information, advice and guidance. There should also be greater collaboration between schools, colleges, universities and employers to allow students to move between the institutions which will serve them best.

    Edge Foundation chief executive Alice Barnard said “The government’s fixation on academic exams is betraying young people whose talents lie beyond passing exams. The wholly academic EBacc leaves no room for students to learn the technical and creative skills they need in our digitised age.  By 2050 we will need more than three million additional skilled workers, but we have no strategy to give young people the skills they need for the real world.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

     

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    ADI Group plans to create nearly 100 pre-apprenticeships by 2020

    8th June 2017 at 18:01

    UCU to produce apprenticeships charter

    28th May 2017 at 19:28

    Call degree apprenticeships 'career degrees', leading head urges

    3rd May 2017 at 14:26

    Judge apprenticeships by outcomes not starts, say MPs

    31st March 2017 at 00:04

    'Perceptions of apprenticeships are changing'

    10th March 2017 at 17:50

    Most read

    1. Former minister Halfon bids to chair education select committee
    2. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    3. FE teachers' biggest challenges? Long hours and heavy workload
    4. What do the National Achievement Rate tables mean for FE?
    5. Colleges claim '£200m underspend' in sixth-form budget
    6. ‘Master teachers’ are the passport to prosperity
    7. Exclusive: Nick Boles in bid to chair education select committee
    8. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18
    9. LGA: Skills devolution must go 'radically further and faster'
    10. Apprenticeship numbers likely to fall, new research reveals

    Breaking news

    technical education government funding justine greening

    Government to pledge £65 million for technical education

    6th July 2017 at 00:01
    Nick Boles Education Select Committee

    Exclusive: Nick Boles in bid to chair education select committee

    5th July 2017 at 17:55

    Former minister Halfon bids to chair education select committee

    4th July 2017 at 08:29

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    4th July 2017 at 00:01
    funding; sixth form colleges; government

    Colleges claim '£200m underspend' in sixth-form budget

    3rd July 2017 at 17:21

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now