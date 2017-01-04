    British Sign Language qualifications to be accepted in apprenticeships

    Will Martin
    5th January 2017 at 00:01
    |
    |
    FE
    |
    |
    Apprentices who use British Sign Language will be entitled to take an alternative qualification to functional skills, apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon has announced

    British Sign Language (BSL) is to be accepted as an alternative to functional skills for apprentices for the first time, the government has announced.

    The Department for Education has today confirmed that first language BSL users will no longer be required to take functional skills in English, and will instead be able to take BSL qualifications. Currently, all apprentices have to pass English functional skills tests before they can complete their course.

    The announcement follows recommendations made by Paul Maynard in May 2016 to help more people with learning disabilities gain access to apprenticeships. It is estimated that around 1,000 deaf people under the age of 25 take an apprenticeship each year.

    'The chance to succeed'

    Apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon said: “I am committed to breaking down barriers to ensure people of all ages and all backgrounds get on the ladder of opportunity through an apprenticeship.

    “For those whose first language is BSL, this simple change will allow them to achieve their full potential. I look forward to implementing more changes like this to make sure apprenticeships can work for as many people as possible, whatever their background.

    "More people with disabilities have been taking advantage of high quality apprenticeships. Figures show that in 2015-16, 50,640 of those starting an apprenticeship declared a disability or learning disability. This is 9.9 per cent of total starts and an increase of 14.8 per cent on 2014-15. High quality apprenticeships are essential to support our employers and address skills shortages facing industry so that everyone, regardless of background, gets the chance they deserve to succeed. English and maths are a key element of this."

    Brian Gale, policy and campaigns director at the National Deaf Children’s Society, said: “We’re delighted that the government has committed to these changes, because it was making it very challenging for some deaf young people to complete their courses.

    “BSL is a totally different language, so for users to meet this kind of academic standard is a much bigger challenge than it would be for a native English speaker. We heard from parents whose deaf children who were doing brilliant work in their apprenticeships but being held back by that, which they understandably felt was unfair."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    |
    |
    FE
    |
    |

    Comments

    Related Content

    What should we do with functional skills, the government asks FE sector

    18th May 2016 at 00:02

    Consultation on functional skills reforms launched

    14th January 2016 at 00:15

    Functional skills: overhaul of English and maths qualifications announced

    15th October 2015 at 12:00

    Turning up the volume on functional skills

    6th February 2015 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    2. Mindfulness: six ways to become a better principal
    3. TES FE Awards 2017: shortlist revealed
    4. Why we ban the C-word
    5. ‘Terrible blow’ averted for distance learners
    6. College principals recognised in New Year's Honours List
    7. '2017 can be a year of optimism for the learning and skills sector'
    8. Slow progress on diversity in apprenticeships and skills
    9. Consultation launched on new Institute for Apprenticeships
    10. Training providers welcome crackdown on apprenticeship 'cartels'

    Breaking news

    Apprenticeships government further education

    Training providers welcome crackdown on apprenticeship 'cartels'

    4th January 2017 at 14:14
    Apprenticeships government further education

    Consultation launched on new Institute for Apprenticeships

    4th January 2017 at 11:34
    apprenticeships participation disability

    Slow progress on diversity in apprenticeships and skills

    3rd January 2017 at 15:47
    college principals new year's honours list

    College principals recognised in New Year's Honours List

    30th December 2016 at 22:31

    Colocation: the chance to offer real-world learning

    24th December 2016 at 10:02

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today