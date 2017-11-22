Register
    Budget: Chancellor announces £20m for T-level preparation

    Julia Belgutay
    22nd November 2017 at 13:22
    FE
    Philip Hammond also confirms earlier reports of a National Retraining Scheme and extra funding for students sitting A-level maths

    Colleges will benefit from an additional £20 million to support their preparation for the introduction of T levels, the chancellor has revealed.

    In his Autumn Budget speech today, chancellor Philip Hammond said that having already pledged £500 million in funding for T levels in the Spring Budget, he could now announce an extra £20 million “to support FE colleges to prepare for them”.

    The chancellor also said he would “keep under review” the flexibility available to employers in how they use their apprenticeship levy funding. “We are delivering 3 million apprenticeships thanks to our apprenticeship levy,” he said.

    Mr Hammond confirmed the launch of a “historic partnership” involving the CBI and TUC to give “strategic direction for a National Retraining Scheme”, and earlier reports that colleges and schools will be given £600 for every extra student who studies A-level maths.

    'Fundamental underfunding'

    The Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA) said that investment was “welcome”, but it “does not address the fundamental underfunding of sixth-form education in England”.

    James Kewin, deputy chief executive of the SFCA, said: “Our recent funding impact survey showed that over a third of schools and colleges have dropped Stem courses as a result of funding pressures, including further maths and core maths qualifications. However, this new package of measures does not address the fundamental underfunding of sixth-form education in England."

    Speaking on agreed devolution deals and a new £1.7 billion Transforming Cities Fund, chancellor Philip Hammond said in his speech that “backing skills is key to unlocking growth nationally, but far too much of our economic strength is concentrated in our capital city". All parts of the country have to be “firing on all cylinders”, he stressed.

    University and College Union (UCU) general secretary Sally Hunt said stafff in further education colleges had once again "been largely overlooked". "Pockets of funding for T levels and a national retraining scheme will do little to plug the hole in college finances left by cuts in recent years, or to address the crisis in further education pay," she said. 

    FE

    Comments

