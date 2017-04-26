Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    College 'chains' are the future of FE, report suggests

    Will Martin
    26th April 2017 at 00:01
    FE
    The Social Market Foundation report says that UK colleges, independent providers and employers might be expected to form 'tech chains' to out-compete foreign providers

    Colleges and college groups should look to form larger "chains" if the sector is going to remain competitive in the next 20 years, a new report by the Social Market Foundation suggests.

    The report, sponsored by the Further Education Trust for Leadership (FETL), looks at how the FE and skills sector needs to adapt over the next two decades. It envisions colleges forming "tech chains" – groups of colleges, independent providers and employers working under one brand – to out-compete UK and international providers using technologies that "erode the importance of ‘place’", such as distance and virtual learning.

    It also explains how Britain's decision to leave the European Union could prove to be an opportunity for the sector, and calls for FE institutions to form deeper ties with employers to address the country's skills needs.

    Colleges could also become “local champions of social mobility”, the report suggests, as the UK cuts immigration and focuses more on developing home-grown talent in the wake of Brexit.

    Competition and collaboration with schools, the apprenticeship levy, developments in educational technology, and Brexit are cited as four key market developments that will present "competitive threats to the sector".

    'Real and growing challenges'

    James Kirkup, director of the Social Market Foundation, said: “The people who chose to live and work and study where they grew up deserve a better deal than they get right now. They deserve more respect for that choice about how and where to live, and they deserve opportunities to learn and train. The sort of opportunities that a well-supported HE sector, working with enlightened employers in the context of sensible government policy, is uniquely placed to provide.

    “Yet FE and skills faces real and growing challenges in the years ahead, and not just financial ones. Competition from HE and schools will grow, and the spread of educational technology will pose new questions for the sector."

    Dame Ruth Silver, founding president of FETL, said: “Given the compound turbulence faced by the sector in recent times, with its costly impact on community opportunities, tweaking the status quo is no longer good enough.

    “The SMF makes the powerful case for the strengthening of this important sector and proceeds to scope the possibilities ahead for all to take further. This is strategic thinking in action, signalling possibilities ahead.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Martin Doel to leave AoC for new role at FETL

    30th November 2015 at 11:30

    ‘Post-Brexit Britain needs further education'

    27th March 2017 at 12:05

    College visa applications plummeted in run up to Brexit vote, new figures reveal

    18th November 2016 at 00:01

    In post-Brexit Britain, apprenticeships for 16-18s should be fully funded, AELP urges

    2nd September 2016 at 14:35

    Post-Brexit-vote political change means it's everything to play for, says new Association of Colleges boss

    5th September 2016 at 09:48

    'After Brexit, FE's job is to seize the moment'

    28th June 2016 at 12:15

    Most read

    1. Revealed: the best-paid college leaders in England
    2. Restoring EMA set to be Labour manifesto pledge
    3. Technical and Further Education Bill set to become law
    4. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    5. National Careers Service has 'no positive impact' on employment
    6. Merger between university and college cancelled
    7. College 'chains' are the future of FE, report suggests
    8. Night school saved my mum – it can save others, too
    9. How to bake an apprenticeship fudge cake
    10. Institute for Apprenticeships unveils route panel chairs

    Breaking news

    FE's Shakira Martin elected NUS president

    26th April 2017 at 12:21
    Bolton University Bury College merger cancelled

    Merger between university and college cancelled

    26th April 2017 at 12:13

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    26th April 2017 at 00:01

    Technical and Further Education Bill set to become law

    25th April 2017 at 17:42

    Restoring EMA set to be Labour manifesto pledge

    25th April 2017 at 15:37

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now