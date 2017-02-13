College strike looms as union enters dispute

A Scottish union has declared a dispute with college management over what it alleges is a moving of goalposts by further education leaders on the national pay agreement reached in March last year.

This could lead to the first national strike action of 2017 in Scotland, risking disruption for students across the country. The EIS union announced the dispute following a meeting of the national joint negotiating committee on Thursday, which was adjourned until later this week. The EIS’ Further Education Lecturers’ Association (EIS-FELA) said there had been a lack of progress in implementing the national pay deal which was agreed almost one year ago, and discussions had broken down at the meeting.

EIS-FELA president John Kelly said negotiators had gone into the meeting with a view to engaging in constructive discussions on the delivery of all elements of the pay agreement. “Instead, we got obfuscation from college management who sought to move the goalposts on several key elements that had previously been proposed," he added. "EIS-FELA will not accept backtracking from management on any element of this agreed national pay deal. We took industrial action before to achieve this pay agreement, and we are fully prepared to take industrial action again, if necessary, to defend the agreement and to ensure it is delivered – as promised, and in full.”

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan added that the union was “extremely disappointed” that it had been compelled to take this action. “The EIS fully expects all the promises made to FE lecturers at that time to be kept, and we remain open to further discussion with management as how best to deliver the terms of that agreement.”

The commitment to a return to national bargaining was part of the government’s reform plans for colleges in 2013, and although the first national deal was agreed in March last year, the process has been marred by controversy and both teaching and support staff have taken strike action in the process.

'Areas of broad agreement'

Shona Struthers, chief executive of the Colleges Scotland Employers’ Association, which represents college management in the negotiations, said talks were continuing with the EIS. “We hope that we can continue to build on areas of broad agreement. However, it is important to bear in mind that we are dealing with huge variation between existing pay and conditions of service at different colleges around Scotland. Bringing these variations into line with each other is a complex process," she said.

“The Colleges Scotland Employers’ Association is fully committed to honouring the agreement reached in March 2016, including the top of the salary scale of £40,000 for lecturers. Good progress has been made – a national pay scale and migration plan has already been jointly developed with the EIS. We are committed to working with the EIS to agree how the full terms of the agreement can be implemented."

Scotland's minister for further education, higher education and science, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said: “Disputes such as these are in nobody’s interests, least of all college students and their families. It is welcome that both sides have got round the table and made some progress towards reaching a settlement. Having put arrangements in place to allow national bargaining, this is ultimately a matter for the union and college employers to resolve. However, we would encourage the colleges and unions to continue to work constructively for a solution in order that the sector can focus on delivering the high-quality education that its students expect.”

