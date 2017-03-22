    Colleges offer more work experience to SEND learners than schools, study shows

    Will Martin
    23rd March 2017 at 11:26
    FE
    But schools more often make use of external organisations to forge employer links, according to research

    A higher proportion of colleges offer work-related activities to students with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) than schools, a new study into work experience reveals.

    According to the government-commissioned report, Work Experience and Related Activities in Schools and Colleges, four-fifths (82 per cent) of work experience coordinators in colleges reported that their college offered work-related activities to students with SEND, compared with 58 per cent of schools with sixth forms, and 66 per cent of schools without sixth forms.

    Meanwhile, 56 per cent of colleges offered students with SEND "supported internships" – programmes designed to help young SEND learners gain the skills they need to enter employment – compared with just  21 per cent of schools with and without a sixth form.

    In spite of schools' shortcomings in these areas, the report, published by NatCen Social Research and SQW, states that "satisfaction with work-related activities and work-experience placements was high among schools, colleges, employers and students".

    Schools report better links with external organisations

    The study also reveals that schools more commonly use external organisations that can provide work experience than colleges.

    More than four-fifths (81 per cent) of schools without a sixth form and 80 per cent of schools with a sixth form worked with an external organisation to provide work-experience opportunities, compared with just 46 per cent of colleges.

    The report shows that significantly more schools (45 per cent of those without a sixth form, and 51 per cent with a sixth form) worked with education business partnerships (EPB) – organisations which build links between education institutions and employers – than colleges, of which only a quarter (26 per cent) worked with an EPB.

    Meanwhile, just over two-fifths of colleges (42 per cent) reported that effective relationships with external organisations helped build links with employers, compared with 53 per cent of schools without sixth forms and 63 per cent of schools with sixth forms.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Six ways to help learners with SEND find work

    20th March 2016 at 09:01

    Schools don't understand the skills employers need, Stem workers say

    28th February 2017 at 00:02

    Don't forget that some of the best training takes place in the workplace, government told

    23rd January 2017 at 10:25

    Neil Carmichael: 'Proper' work experience is 'vital' for young people

    14th October 2016 at 11:39

    Most read

    1. The Skills Plan: will it be a revolution?
    2. 'It's soul-destroying to spend hours planning lessons for GCSE resit stu...
    3. ‘Prison education is the catalyst for changing lives’
    4. Providers for SMEs left 'frustrated' by lack of information on RoATP
    5. Politician launches 'fightback' after Midlands colleges left off RoATP
    6. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    7. Who’ll teach the T levels?
    8. One in 10 GCSE resit students gets C grade by 19
    9. Who's been approved to deliver apprenticeships?
    10. Spielman vows to 'reset' Ofsted's relationship with FE sector

    Breaking news

    Providers for SMEs left 'frustrated' by lack of information on RoATP

    21st March 2017 at 15:26
    Sion Sion apprenticeships

    Politician launches 'fightback' after Midlands colleges left off RoATP

    20th March 2017 at 16:18

    In this week's TES Further: The unintended consequences of exam reform

    17th March 2017 at 16:21
    Amanda Spielman Ofsted FE

    Spielman vows to 'reset' Ofsted's relationship with FE sector

    17th March 2017 at 10:24

    FE teacher training falls by a fifth in a year

    17th March 2017 at 00:03

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today