Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Colleges 'should play a key role in widening access to university'

    Julia Belgutay
    10th August 2017 at 00:02
    FE
    Transfer agreements between colleges and universities should be expanded to include a wide range of institutions and degree programmes, report urges

    A greater policy focus on further education colleges could help to widen access to higher education in England, according to a new study.

    The cross-national research, by academics at Columbia University and UCL Institute of Education/Birkbeck College, assesses how England and the US could tackle disparities in higher education access and success.

    Published today, it concludes that although further education colleges account for roughly 8.5 per cent of higher education students in all institutions in England, they receive too little mention in recent government papers outlining proposals for higher education reform.

    “For instance, they received only three mentions, and then only in passing, in the 2015 and 2016 government Green and White papers where the Conservative government outlined its proposals for higher education reform,” says the study.

    Links between colleges and universities

    It calls for the development of new “transfer agreements”, enabling movement from vocational training into a wide range of university first-degree programmes. Such agreements currently only apply to a small set of universities and so are limited in scope, says the research, which also recommends promoting links between further education colleges and highly selective universities.

    It goes on to highlight that students in England with vocational qualifications have a higher risk of dropping out of university or not going to university at all.

    Professor Claire Callender, from UCL Institute of Education/Birkbeck College, co-author of the study, said there was much to be learned from the US’ affirmative-action policies, which had helped create more diverse student bodies, especially at selective colleges and universities.

    “In England, discussion about contextualised admissions at such universities focuses on the benefits of diversity for social mobility and social justice. This is important in the US, too, but far greater attention is paid to the benefits of exposing more privileged students to alternative social perspectives and to the pedagogical benefits of diversity.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Pupils lack information about alternative routes through higher education, teachers warn

    20th June 2017 at 09:01

    'Let's take college higher education to the next level'

    11th July 2016 at 16:15

    Quarter of students entering higher education has a Btec qualification, Ucas figures show

    28th January 2016 at 00:30

    Thousands enter higher education thanks to further education colleges

    30th September 2015 at 18:08

    Most read

    1. Colleges top National Student Survey satisfaction ratings
    2. Heavy workload stalls teachers' career progression, survey finds
    3. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    4. Area reviews: 15 reports and recommendations for colleges published
    5. The value of exams
    6. 'We need to confront the GCSE resits crisis'
    7. FE bodies unite to create single college workforce database
    8. 'Crippling' GCSE English and maths resits set to rise again
    9. Colleges ditch A levels amid funding pressures
    10. New apprenticeship non-levy procurement launches

    Breaking news

    Colleges top National Student Survey satisfaction ratings

    9th August 2017 at 00:02
    career progression FE staff ETF

    Heavy workload stalls teachers' career progression, survey finds

    7th August 2017 at 17:18

    Tes FE Podcast: A levels, college diversity and UTCs

    4th August 2017 at 14:00

    FE bodies unite to create single college workforce database

    4th August 2017 at 10:46

    Colleges ditch A levels amid funding pressures

    4th August 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now