Colleges top National Student Survey satisfaction ratings

Ten colleges topped this year's National Student Survey for satisfaction among higher education learners.

A total of 30 institutions achieved the highest possible score of 100 per cent, of which eight were further education colleges and two were sixth-form colleges. Aylesbury, Boston, Newbury, Seevic, Southampton City, Stanmore, West Lothian and Pembrokeshire colleges all received full marks, as did Cardinal Newman and Cirencester sixth-form colleges.

The annual survey published by the Higher Education Funding Council for England (Hefce), which this year was completed by more than 300,000 higher education students, measures the proportion of students taught at a university, college or alternative provider who were overall satisfied with the quality of their course.

In 2016, colleges claimed eight of the top 10 ranked institutions - but only four of them obtained 100 per cent satisfaction levels.

'Student satisfaction remains high'

The survey this year covered a total of 530 universities and colleges. Overall, 84 per cent of students who responded said they were satisfied with the quality of their courses overall, and 85 per cent said that teaching staff were good at explaining things, and that they were intellectually stimulated and challenged to achieve their best work.

Universities minister Jo Johnson said: “While overall student satisfaction remains high, we know there is significant variation in teaching quality and outcomes both within and between providers. There is more to do to ensure that students and taxpayers investing heavily in our higher education system secure value for money from it.”

He said this was why the government had created a new regulator, the Office for Students, that would systematically hold universities to account for teaching quality and student outcomes through the Teaching Excellence Framework.

And professor Sir David Bell, chair of Hefce's student information advisory group, said the results showed that universities and colleges continued to offer a high-quality experience for their students. “The National Student Survey is instrumental in driving improvements across an increasingly diverse higher education sector,” he said.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn.