Comedian Rob Beckett to host TES FE Awards 2017

With less than a month to go until the TES FE Awards 2017, anticipation in the sector is building.

And TES can reveal that the host for the glittering awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House hotel in London on Friday 24 February will be comedian Rob Beckett

Rob is a team captain on Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats, and has also starred in BBC series Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week, and ITV’s Play to the Whistle. He is currently on a sold-out UK tour.

Rob will help to present awards in all our categories, including teacher of the year, FE leader of the year and overall FE provider of the year.

Record entries

More than 100 providers, individuals and teams are in the running for the 16 awards, which this year are being held in association with the Education and Training Foundation. The full shortlist can be viewed here.

Individuals and institutions across the UK submitted more than 350 entries for the TES FE Awards – a new record, and up by a third from last year.

