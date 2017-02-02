    Comedian Rob Beckett to host TES FE Awards 2017

    TES reporter
    2nd February 2017 at 19:03
    FE
    The star of 8 Out of 10 Cats, Live at the Apollo and Mock The Week will host the TES FE Awards ceremony on 24 February

    With less than a month to go until the TES FE Awards 2017, anticipation in the sector is building.

    And TES can reveal that the host for the glittering awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House hotel in London on Friday 24 February will be comedian Rob Beckett

    Rob is a team captain on Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats, and has also starred in BBC series Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week, and ITV’s Play to the Whistle. He is currently on a sold-out UK tour.

    Rob will help to present awards in all our categories, including teacher of the year, FE leader of the year and overall FE provider of the year.

    Record entries

    More than 100 providers, individuals and teams are in the running for the 16 awards, which this year are being held in association with the Education and Training Foundation. The full shortlist can be viewed here.

    Individuals and institutions across the UK submitted more than 350 entries for the TES FE Awards – a new record, and up by a third from last year.

    Tickets for the awards are still available, including a discounted early bird rate for table bookings. For more information, visit the official awards website.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    TES FE Awards: judges deliberate over record number of entries

    13th January 2017 at 18:09

    TES FE Awards 2017: shortlist revealed

    16th December 2016 at 00:02

    'Winning at the TES FE Awards was a highlight of our year'

    10th October 2016 at 07:01

    TES FE Awards: 'We were thrilled and humbled by the recognition we received'

    23rd September 2016 at 16:12

    Most read

    1. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    2. Ed tech trends to watch out for in 2017
    3. 'When I found myself crying at my computer, I knew that I had to quit teaching'
    4. What the government's industrial strategy means for FE
    5. Carlisle College to join NCG
    6. Ofqual: security industry plagued by 'assessment malpractice'
    7. Institutes of technology could be ‘up and running’ by September
    8. Corbyn backs UCU campaign for 15,000 more FE teachers
    9. AoC unveils overhaul of 'unsustainable' structures to save £1m
    10. 'Let's match the words of the industrial strategy with action'

    Breaking news

    david hughes arc

    AoC unveils overhaul of 'unsustainable' structures to save £1m

    1st February 2017 at 11:31
    institutes of technology collab colleges

    Institutes of technology could be ‘up and running’ by September

    1st February 2017 at 09:04

    Corbyn backs UCU campaign for 15,000 more FE teachers

    31st January 2017 at 18:03

    Ofqual: security industry plagued by 'assessment malpractice'

    31st January 2017 at 16:57

    Carlisle College to join NCG

    31st January 2017 at 12:56

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today