Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Degree apprenticeship for police constables launches

    Will Martin
    20th June 2017 at 11:21
    FE
    The new degree apprenticeship will be ‘an education founded on professional practice’, according to the College of Policing

    The curriculum for the new police degree apprenticeship has been published.

    The police constable degree apprenticeship programme was revealed last week by the College of Policing, and is designed to provide the next generation of police officers with the skills required of a modern constable.

    According to the College of Policing, the degree apprenticeship curriculum provides a "comprehensive, modern and up-to-date coverage of areas of knowledge, skills and professional approaches that have been identified as critical to...21st century policing".

    Alongside traditional areas of policing, such as public protection, criminology and crime prevention, the course will feature up-to-date areas of modern policing such as digital policing. The course will last up to three years and successful apprentices will complete a degree in professional policing practice.

    ‘A degree founded in professional practice’

    The apprenticeship is one of three new routes forming part of the Policing Education Qualifications Framework (PEQF) – alongside routes for undergraduates and graduates – which aims to ensure all new police officers hold a degree-level qualification.

    Ray Clare, head of curriculum and qualifications at the College of Policing – the body that supports the education and development of police officers – says the police constable degree apprenticeship is designed to ground apprentices in the practical realities of policing.

    Mr Clare said: “There’s sometimes a conception that a degree in anything is quite theoretical, that it’s very classroom-based and perhaps divorced from professional reality.

    "One of the key drivers in the PEQF...is that this is very, very much an education founded upon professional practice, so the police apprentice is engaged in operational policing alongside...their professional education, and the two are married together. That’s our vision of it – it’s actually an educational degree founded in professional practice.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn.

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    In this week's Tes Further: 'Judge the apprenticeship levy on completions, not starts'

    16th June 2017 at 17:25

    'Degree apprenticeships and degrees can be equal'

    30th May 2017 at 12:41

    UCU to produce apprenticeships charter

    28th May 2017 at 19:28

    Baroness Wolf: 'Apprenticeships and degrees can never be equal'

    18th May 2017 at 18:28

    'Abolishing the Institute for Apprenticeships would be a mistake'

    19th May 2017 at 11:17

    Most read

    1. College leaders recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours List
    2. I crumbled and cried, but it helped me see the light
    3. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    4. 'Dear Anne Milton – here are four ways to make FE better'
    5. Most FE teachers have no CPD, report shows
    6. How one college is winning the battle for hearts and minds
    7. Participation in adult education continues to fall
    8. In this week's Tes Further: 'Judge the apprenticeship levy on completion...
    9. Uncertain terms
    10. Three FE myths that put dogma ahead of data

    Breaking news

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    20th June 2017 at 00:01

    College leaders recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours List

    16th June 2017 at 22:30

    In this week's Tes Further: 'Judge the apprenticeship levy on completions, not starts'

    16th June 2017 at 17:25

    How one college is winning the battle for hearts and minds

    16th June 2017 at 08:02
    CPD colleges training ETF

    Most FE teachers have no CPD, report shows

    16th June 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now