    Details of new degree apprenticeships revealed

    Will Martin
    5th October 2017 at 16:20
    FE
    The 27 projects will involve 63 universities and colleges, which will support up to 4,500 new apprenticeships from September 2018

    Details of the 27 new degree apprenticeship schemes announced by education secretary Justine Greening earlier this week have emerged.

    The projects, which will support up to 4,500 new apprenticeships from September 2018, will be managed by the higher education funding council for England (Hefce) and will involve 63 universities and colleges.

    Ms Greening said that that the new degree apprenticeships would help “deliver choice” to young people.

    Full details of new degree apprenticeships:

    Institution name

    Subject areas

    Apprenticeships

    Anglia Ruskin University

    Health and science

    Bioinformatics

    Aston University, with University of Winchester and Birmingham Metropolitan College

    Business and administrative; Digital; Health and science; Transport and logistics; Engineering and manufacturing

    Management at L7; 
    Computer science in practice L7;
    Healthcare science (audiology); Embedded electronic systems design and development engineer; Logistics and operations management;
    Professional engineering (power systems);
    Professional engineering (nuclear engineering);
    Professional engineering (nuclear engineering) L7;
    Professional engineering (rail); MSc Professional engineering (rail) L7; Professional engineering (L7)

    Birmingham City University

    Engineering and manufacturing; Digital; Construction; Legal, finance and accounting; Health and science

    Control and instrumentation engineering;
    Building surveying and allied programmes;
    Broadcast engineering and broadcast and communications engineering;
    Construction and allied programmes;
    Nursing, paramedic science;
    Manufacturing and engineering, Mechanical engineering with manufacturing; 
    Product design and development engineering;
    Law and allied programmes;
    Diagnostic radiography

    Blackburn College

    Engineering and manufacturing; Business and administrative; Health and science

    Electrical-electronic technical support engineer;
    Embedded electronic systems design and development engineer;
    Electrical-electronic technical support engineer;
    Civil engineering site management;
    Chartered legal executive;
    Healthcare science practitioner

    Blackpool and the Fylde College, with Lancaster University

    Business and administrative; Engineering and manufacturing; protective services

    Project management L6 and L7;
    Management L7;
    Construction site management;
    Engineering L7;
    Policing

    Coventry University

    Engineering and manufacturing; Health and science

    Building services engineering site manager;
    Quantity surveyor;
    Civil engineering site management;
    Construction site management;
    Postgraduate engineer;
    Manufacturing engineer;
    Control-technical support engineer;
    Electrical-electronic technical support engineer;
    Product design and development engineer;
    Registered nurse;
    Occupational therapy;
    Physiotherapy;
    Paramedic science

    Goldsmiths, University of London (Note 2)

    Social care

    Social worker

    Harper Adams University

    Engineering and manufacturing; Health and science

    Engineering competence (three pathways);
    Food and drink engineering (three pathways);
    Food science and technology

    Keele University

    Health and science; Engineering and manufacturing

    Registered nurse;
    Advanced clinical practitioner;
    Analytical chemistry;
    Medical engineering design;
    Biomedical engineering

    Leeds Trinity University, with Bradford College, University of Bradford, Calderdale College, University of Huddersfield, Kirklees College, University of Leeds, Leeds Beckett University, Leeds College of Building, Leeds City College, and Wakefield College

    Childcare and education; Health and science; Construction; engineering and manufacturing

    Teacher;
    Healthcare science practitioner;
    Registered nurse;
    Physiotherapist;
    Occupational therapist;
    Building services engineering site management;
    Construction quantity surveyor;
    Civil engineering site management;
    Construction site management;
    Construction design manager;
    Civil engineering degree apprenticeship;
    Building services design engineer

    Middlesex University

    Protective services; Health and science; Childcare and education

    Policing;
    Nursing;
    Learning and teaching;
    Social work practice

    Newcastle University

    Engineering and manufacturing

    Power engineering integrated degree apprenticeship L7

    Open University

    Social care

    Integrated degree apprenticeship for social worker

    Sheffield Hallam University, with Sheffield city further education colleges

    Health and science; Social care; Engineering and manufacturing; Legal, finance and accounting; Childcare and education; Catering and hospitality

    Physiotherapy;
    Paramedic practice;
    Sonography;
    Diagnostic radiographer;
    Therapeutic radiographer;
    Operating department practitioner;
    Nursing;
    Social work;
    Advanced clinical practitioner;
    Biomedical science;
    Senior-head of facilities management;
    Advanced manufacturing engineering;
    Rail engineering;
    Postgraduate engineer;
    Professional accountant;
    Financial services;
    Chartered legal executive;
    Solicitor;
    Early years education;
    Teaching;
    Food and drink manufacturing manager;
    Food technologist

    Southampton Solent University

    Health and Science

    Adult nursing practice

    Teesside University

    Engineering and manufacturing; Health and science; Digital

    Electrical power and energy systems; 
    Instrumentation and control engineering; 
    Mechanical engineering; 
    Petroleum engineering; 
    Project management; 
    Oil and gas management; 
    Food processing engineer;
    Food science and engineering;
    Aerospace engineering;
    Electrical and electronic engineering; 
    Instrumentation and control engineering;
    Biomedical science

    University of Bedfordshire, with Milton Keynes College and Barnfield College

    Digital; Engineering and manufacturing

    Computer security and forensics; 
    Food science and technology solutions;
    Enterprise computing;
    Quantity surveying and value engineering

    University of Brighton, with Sussex Coast College Hastings, Sussex Downs College, Greater Brighton Metropolitan College

    Construction

    Construction management

    University of Cumbria, with Lakes College West Cumbria, Furness College, Southport College, Bury College, and Nelson and Colne College

    Health and science

    Registered nurse degree apprenticeship 

    University of Hertfordshire, with Hertford Regional College, North Hertfordshire College, Oaklands College, West Herts College, and University Campus St Albans

    Transport and logistics; Digital; Childcare and education; Engineering and manufacturing; Health and science; Legal, finance and accounting

    Chartered town planner;
    Visual effects L7;
    Cybersecurity technical professional;
    Internet of things and cyber systems engineer L7;
    Teacher L7;
    Aerospace engineer;
    Embedded electronic systems design and development engineer;
    Manufacturing engineer;
    Product design and development engineer;
    Laboratory scientist;
    Solicitor L7

    University of Kent, with Canterbury College and East Kent College

    Construction

    Construction quantity surveyor;
    Chartered town planner L7;
    Architecture L7;
    Architectural assistant

    University of Northampton

    Transport and logistics; Digital; Engineering and manufacturing; Health and science; Business and administrative

    Supply chain leadership professional;
    Cybersecurity technical professional;
    Lift-escalator electro-mechanic;
    Non-destructive testing engineer;
    Manufacturing engineer;
    Advanced clinical practitioner;
    Healthcare science practitioner;
    HR consultant-partner

    University of Suffolk, with East Coast College, Suffolk New College, and West Suffolk College

    Health and science; Protective services; Social care

    Adult nurse;
    Police officer;
    Social work

    University of Sunderland

    Business and administrative; Health and science; Digital; Engineering and manufacturing

    Management and professional practice;
    Advanced clinical practitioner;
    User experience;
    Manufacturing engineering practice;
    Electronic and electrical engineering practice;
    Design engineering practice

    University of Warwick

    Social care; Engineering and manufacturing; Health and science

    Integrated degree apprenticeship for social worker;
    Civil engineer degree apprenticeship;
    Analytical chemist; 
    Polymer chemistry L7;
    Tunnelling and underground space engineer L7

    University of Winchester, with Aston University, Queen Mary’s College, South Downs College, and Sparsholt College

    Legal, finance and accounting; Digital; Business and administrative

    Finance and accounting;
    Cybersecurity;
    Entrepreneurship and innovation

    University of Wolverhampton, with Birmingham City University and Coventry University

    Health and science

    Integrated care navigator

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

     

