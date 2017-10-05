Details of new degree apprenticeships revealed
Details of the 27 new degree apprenticeship schemes announced by education secretary Justine Greening earlier this week have emerged.
The projects, which will support up to 4,500 new apprenticeships from September 2018, will be managed by the higher education funding council for England (Hefce) and will involve 63 universities and colleges.
Ms Greening said that that the new degree apprenticeships would help “deliver choice” to young people.
Full details of new degree apprenticeships:
|
Institution name
|
Subject areas
|
Apprenticeships
|
Anglia Ruskin University
|
Health and science
|
Bioinformatics
|
Aston University, with University of Winchester and Birmingham Metropolitan College
|
Business and administrative; Digital; Health and science; Transport and logistics; Engineering and manufacturing
|
Management at L7;
|
Birmingham City University
|
Engineering and manufacturing; Digital; Construction; Legal, finance and accounting; Health and science
|
Control and instrumentation engineering;
|
Blackburn College
|
Engineering and manufacturing; Business and administrative; Health and science
|
Electrical-electronic technical support engineer;
|
Blackpool and the Fylde College, with Lancaster University
|
Business and administrative; Engineering and manufacturing; protective services
|
Project management L6 and L7;
|
Coventry University
|
Engineering and manufacturing; Health and science
|
Building services engineering site manager;
|
Goldsmiths, University of London (Note 2)
|
Social care
|
Social worker
|
Harper Adams University
|
Engineering and manufacturing; Health and science
|
Engineering competence (three pathways);
|
Keele University
|
Health and science; Engineering and manufacturing
|
Registered nurse;
|
Leeds Trinity University, with Bradford College, University of Bradford, Calderdale College, University of Huddersfield, Kirklees College, University of Leeds, Leeds Beckett University, Leeds College of Building, Leeds City College, and Wakefield College
|
Childcare and education; Health and science; Construction; engineering and manufacturing
|
Teacher;
|
Middlesex University
|
Protective services; Health and science; Childcare and education
|
Policing;
|
Newcastle University
|
Engineering and manufacturing
|
Power engineering integrated degree apprenticeship L7
|
Open University
|
Social care
|
Integrated degree apprenticeship for social worker
|
Sheffield Hallam University, with Sheffield city further education colleges
|
Health and science; Social care; Engineering and manufacturing; Legal, finance and accounting; Childcare and education; Catering and hospitality
|
Physiotherapy;
|
Southampton Solent University
|
Health and Science
|
Adult nursing practice
|
Teesside University
|
Engineering and manufacturing; Health and science; Digital
|
Electrical power and energy systems;
|
University of Bedfordshire, with Milton Keynes College and Barnfield College
|
Digital; Engineering and manufacturing
|
Computer security and forensics;
|
University of Brighton, with Sussex Coast College Hastings, Sussex Downs College, Greater Brighton Metropolitan College
|
Construction
|
Construction management
|
University of Cumbria, with Lakes College West Cumbria, Furness College, Southport College, Bury College, and Nelson and Colne College
|
Health and science
|
Registered nurse degree apprenticeship
|
University of Hertfordshire, with Hertford Regional College, North Hertfordshire College, Oaklands College, West Herts College, and University Campus St Albans
|
Transport and logistics; Digital; Childcare and education; Engineering and manufacturing; Health and science; Legal, finance and accounting
|
Chartered town planner;
|
University of Kent, with Canterbury College and East Kent College
|
Construction
|
Construction quantity surveyor;
|
University of Northampton
|
Transport and logistics; Digital; Engineering and manufacturing; Health and science; Business and administrative
|
Supply chain leadership professional;
|
University of Suffolk, with East Coast College, Suffolk New College, and West Suffolk College
|
Health and science; Protective services; Social care
|
Adult nurse;
|
University of Sunderland
|
Business and administrative; Health and science; Digital; Engineering and manufacturing
|
Management and professional practice;
|
University of Warwick
|
Social care; Engineering and manufacturing; Health and science
|
Integrated degree apprenticeship for social worker;
|
University of Winchester, with Aston University, Queen Mary’s College, South Downs College, and Sparsholt College
|
Legal, finance and accounting; Digital; Business and administrative
|
Finance and accounting;
|
University of Wolverhampton, with Birmingham City University and Coventry University
|
Health and science
|
Integrated care navigator
