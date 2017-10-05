Details of new degree apprenticeships revealed

Details of the 27 new degree apprenticeship schemes announced by education secretary Justine Greening earlier this week have emerged.

The projects, which will support up to 4,500 new apprenticeships from September 2018, will be managed by the higher education funding council for England (Hefce) and will involve 63 universities and colleges.

Ms Greening said that that the new degree apprenticeships would help “deliver choice” to young people.

Full details of new degree apprenticeships:

Institution name Subject areas Apprenticeships Anglia Ruskin University Health and science Bioinformatics Aston University, with University of Winchester and Birmingham Metropolitan College Business and administrative; Digital; Health and science; Transport and logistics; Engineering and manufacturing Management at L7;

Computer science in practice L7;

Healthcare science (audiology); Embedded electronic systems design and development engineer; Logistics and operations management;

Professional engineering (power systems);

Professional engineering (nuclear engineering);

Professional engineering (nuclear engineering) L7;

Professional engineering (rail); MSc Professional engineering (rail) L7; Professional engineering (L7) Birmingham City University Engineering and manufacturing; Digital; Construction; Legal, finance and accounting; Health and science Control and instrumentation engineering;

Building surveying and allied programmes;

Broadcast engineering and broadcast and communications engineering;

Construction and allied programmes;

Nursing, paramedic science;

Manufacturing and engineering, Mechanical engineering with manufacturing;

Product design and development engineering;

Law and allied programmes;

Diagnostic radiography Blackburn College Engineering and manufacturing; Business and administrative; Health and science Electrical-electronic technical support engineer;

Embedded electronic systems design and development engineer;

Electrical-electronic technical support engineer;

Civil engineering site management;

Chartered legal executive;

Healthcare science practitioner Blackpool and the Fylde College, with Lancaster University Business and administrative; Engineering and manufacturing; protective services Project management L6 and L7;

Management L7;

Construction site management;

Engineering L7;

Policing Coventry University Engineering and manufacturing; Health and science Building services engineering site manager;

Quantity surveyor;

Civil engineering site management;

Construction site management;

Postgraduate engineer;

Manufacturing engineer;

Control-technical support engineer;

Electrical-electronic technical support engineer;

Product design and development engineer;

Registered nurse;

Occupational therapy;

Physiotherapy;

Paramedic science Goldsmiths, University of London (Note 2) Social care Social worker Harper Adams University Engineering and manufacturing; Health and science Engineering competence (three pathways);

Food and drink engineering (three pathways);

Food science and technology Keele University Health and science; Engineering and manufacturing Registered nurse;

Advanced clinical practitioner;

Analytical chemistry;

Medical engineering design;

Biomedical engineering Leeds Trinity University, with Bradford College, University of Bradford, Calderdale College, University of Huddersfield, Kirklees College, University of Leeds, Leeds Beckett University, Leeds College of Building, Leeds City College, and Wakefield College Childcare and education; Health and science; Construction; engineering and manufacturing Teacher;

Healthcare science practitioner;

Registered nurse;

Physiotherapist;

Occupational therapist;

Building services engineering site management;

Construction quantity surveyor;

Civil engineering site management;

Construction site management;

Construction design manager;

Civil engineering degree apprenticeship;

Building services design engineer Middlesex University Protective services; Health and science; Childcare and education Policing;

Nursing;

Learning and teaching;

Social work practice Newcastle University Engineering and manufacturing Power engineering integrated degree apprenticeship L7 Open University Social care Integrated degree apprenticeship for social worker Sheffield Hallam University, with Sheffield city further education colleges Health and science; Social care; Engineering and manufacturing; Legal, finance and accounting; Childcare and education; Catering and hospitality Physiotherapy;

Paramedic practice;

Sonography;

Diagnostic radiographer;

Therapeutic radiographer;

Operating department practitioner;

Nursing;

Social work;

Advanced clinical practitioner;

Biomedical science;

Senior-head of facilities management;

Advanced manufacturing engineering;

Rail engineering;

Postgraduate engineer;

Professional accountant;

Financial services;

Chartered legal executive;

Solicitor;

Early years education;

Teaching;

Food and drink manufacturing manager;

Food technologist Southampton Solent University Health and Science Adult nursing practice Teesside University Engineering and manufacturing; Health and science; Digital Electrical power and energy systems;

Instrumentation and control engineering;

Mechanical engineering;

Petroleum engineering;

Project management;

Oil and gas management;

Food processing engineer;

Food science and engineering;

Aerospace engineering;

Electrical and electronic engineering;

Instrumentation and control engineering;

Biomedical science University of Bedfordshire, with Milton Keynes College and Barnfield College Digital; Engineering and manufacturing Computer security and forensics;

Food science and technology solutions;

Enterprise computing;

Quantity surveying and value engineering University of Brighton, with Sussex Coast College Hastings, Sussex Downs College, Greater Brighton Metropolitan College Construction Construction management University of Cumbria, with Lakes College West Cumbria, Furness College, Southport College, Bury College, and Nelson and Colne College Health and science Registered nurse degree apprenticeship University of Hertfordshire, with Hertford Regional College, North Hertfordshire College, Oaklands College, West Herts College, and University Campus St Albans Transport and logistics; Digital; Childcare and education; Engineering and manufacturing; Health and science; Legal, finance and accounting Chartered town planner;

Visual effects L7;

Cybersecurity technical professional;

Internet of things and cyber systems engineer L7;

Teacher L7;

Aerospace engineer;

Embedded electronic systems design and development engineer;

Manufacturing engineer;

Product design and development engineer;

Laboratory scientist;

Solicitor L7 University of Kent, with Canterbury College and East Kent College Construction Construction quantity surveyor;

Chartered town planner L7;

Architecture L7;

Architectural assistant University of Northampton Transport and logistics; Digital; Engineering and manufacturing; Health and science; Business and administrative Supply chain leadership professional;

Cybersecurity technical professional;

Lift-escalator electro-mechanic;

Non-destructive testing engineer;

Manufacturing engineer;

Advanced clinical practitioner;

Healthcare science practitioner;

HR consultant-partner University of Suffolk, with East Coast College, Suffolk New College, and West Suffolk College Health and science; Protective services; Social care Adult nurse;

Police officer;

Social work University of Sunderland Business and administrative; Health and science; Digital; Engineering and manufacturing Management and professional practice;

Advanced clinical practitioner;

User experience;

Manufacturing engineering practice;

Electronic and electrical engineering practice;

Design engineering practice University of Warwick Social care; Engineering and manufacturing; Health and science Integrated degree apprenticeship for social worker;

Civil engineer degree apprenticeship;

Analytical chemist;

Polymer chemistry L7;

Tunnelling and underground space engineer L7 University of Winchester, with Aston University, Queen Mary’s College, South Downs College, and Sparsholt College Legal, finance and accounting; Digital; Business and administrative Finance and accounting;

Cybersecurity;

Entrepreneurship and innovation University of Wolverhampton, with Birmingham City University and Coventry University Health and science Integrated care navigator

