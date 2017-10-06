Register
    DfE launches search for £700-a-day deputy FE commissioners

    Will Martin
    6th October 2017 at 12:44
    Richard Atkins FE commissioner deputies
    FE
    New deputy FE commissioners and advisers are sought to assist FE commissioner Richard Atkins with his expanded support and guidance remit

    The Department for Education (DfE) is hiring a team of new FE deputy commissioners and advisers to support FE commissioner Richard Atkins (pictured) with his expanded role – with the new recruits to be paid up to £700 per day.

    In July, education secretary Justine Greening revealed that the role of the commissioner was to be expanded thanks to a £15 million college improvement fund. And last month, Tes revealed more details about the scheme, which is expected to focus on early intervention in colleges before major difficulties emerge.

    Package of reforms

    The new deputy commissioners and FE advisers are being recruited “to assist the FE commissioner in performing his enhanced role” as part of a “package of reforms for strengthening quality improvement in the further education sector”, according to an advert in Tes placed by the Department for Education.

    The DfE is offering both roles on two-year, fixed-term contracts, with salaries set at £700 a day for deputy commissioners, and £600 a day for FE advisers.

    FE

