DfE launches search for £700-a-day deputy FE commissioners

The Department for Education (DfE) is hiring a team of new FE deputy commissioners and advisers to support FE commissioner Richard Atkins (pictured) with his expanded role – with the new recruits to be paid up to £700 per day.

In July, education secretary Justine Greening revealed that the role of the commissioner was to be expanded thanks to a £15 million college improvement fund. And last month, Tes revealed more details about the scheme, which is expected to focus on early intervention in colleges before major difficulties emerge.

Package of reforms

The new deputy commissioners and FE advisers are being recruited “to assist the FE commissioner in performing his enhanced role” as part of a “package of reforms for strengthening quality improvement in the further education sector”, according to an advert in Tes placed by the Department for Education.

The DfE is offering both roles on two-year, fixed-term contracts, with salaries set at £700 a day for deputy commissioners, and £600 a day for FE advisers.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn