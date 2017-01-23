Don't forget that some of the best training takes place in the workplace, government told

Training providers have urged the government to remember that some of the best technical training "takes place in the workplace, rather than the workshop".

The comments come after it was revealed that Prime Minister Theresa May would today be announcing £170 million of investment in new "prestigious" institutes of technology, as part of her industrial strategy for post-Brexit Britain.

Mark Dawe (pictured), chief executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers, said buildings were “really important focal points, but we must not forget that some of the best training and development is in the workplace and not the workshop, and the industrial strategy must keep this at the forefront”.

'Tap into our vast resource'

He added that independent training providers, with their expertise and experience, were ready to take the lead or be active partners in the establishment of each of the new institutes of technology. “Our training provider members work with 350,000 employers and so the links to make quick progress happen already exist. We can avoid wasting time and reinventing the wheel if the plans tap into this vast resource,” he said.

Mr Dawe said it was encouraging that the government saw technical education and skills as such a key component of its industrial strategy.

Last year, Ian Pretty, chief executive of the Collab Group of colleges, told TES that existing large FE colleges, such as the group’s members, were “well-placed to deliver” the planned institutes of technology. They were already cooperating with employers, and existing group structures could offer economies of scale, as well as a means of progression for learners from levels 1 and 2 through to qualification at levels 3, 4 and 5, he said. Today, Mr Pretty welcomed the government strategy.

'FE sector must grasp the opportunity'

“It is now for the FE sector to grasp the opportunity. Over the last year, Collab Group and its member colleges have been working with government bringing ideas and potential solutions to create successful institutes of technology which will deliver quality Stem [science, technology, engineering and maths] education across the country,” said Mr Pretty.

He added: “We are pleased that many of our ideas such as placing these new institutes within existing providers utilising a hub and spoke model, overlaying the priorities and recommendations given by the Sainsbury Review and the Post-16 Skills Plan, are being adopted by government."

The government’s strategy, which will be launched officially today, is about ensuring that young people develop the skills they need to do the high-paid, high-skilled jobs of the future, the prime minister said.

The new institutes of technology will be responsible for delivering higher level technical education in Stem subjects across all regions. A new Ucas-style system of searching and applying for technical courses may also be introduced to give interested young people clearer information and better support.

But Sally Hunt, general secretary of the University and College Union, said the strategy was “a drop in the ocean that will do nothing to solve the funding crisis in further education, which has seen one million adult places lost since 2010”.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn