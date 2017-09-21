Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Dyson’s new IoT designed to hoover up young engineers

    Julia Belgutay
    22nd September 2017 at 00:02
    dyson institute of technology apprenticeships
    FE
    Students will earn while they learn and plug the skills gap in engineering, according to billionaire inventor

    The UK has “got it wrong” in its attempts to persuade young people to pursue careers in engineering, according to inventor and billionaire Sir James Dyson. The founder of Dyson told Tes in an interview that he was unsure why there was such a shortage of young engineers coming through the system, but “we have just got it wrong”. “We have forgotten what makes us great,” he said.

    In a bid to tackle the shortage, Sir James just has now created the Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology, which opened last week. But while the name of the institution, based in Malmesbury, Wiltshire, may evoke the government’s enigmatic Institutes of Technology (IoT) project, intended to support engineering and STEM subjects, Dyson was keen to stress that this is very much a university. Indeed, it’s the first new institution to be created under the Higher Education and Research Act 2017.

    The structure, however, is similar to an apprenticeship. The 33 first-year students will spend one day per week in lectures and another in private study. The remaining three will be spent working in Dyson’s research, design and development team.

    As Dyson employees, the students will be earning a salary throughout the four-year degree – starting at £15,500 a year and increasing annually. There is also the prospect of a permanent job on graduation.

    The institute was born out of a meeting with universities minister Jo Johnson. “I had gone to complain about there not being enough engineers,” Dyson recalled. “And he said, ‘Stop complaining and set up your own.’ I immediately said yes.

    “We take on in excess of 100 new graduates a year and mentor them. If we can take on graduates and mentor them, why couldn’t we take on students?”

    'Our own way'

    So why did Dyson not simply establish a degree apprenticeship? “We wanted to have our own university and do it in our own particular way,” he said.

    Unlike an apprenticeship standard, the Dyson programme was not set by a group of employers, explained director Duncan Piper. “We are not trying to prepare them for a specific job. It is a degree preparing them for engineering more generally. It is very much not an apprenticeship, they will get a degree.”

    Applicants were expected to have three A levels, including maths and a science or a technology subject. For the places, the institute received around 900 applications.

    This is an edited version of an article in the 22 September edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full article here. To subscribe, click here. This week's Tes magazine is available at all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: '10 to 15' Institutes of Technology to be established

    7th July 2017 at 06:01

    What’s the big idea about institutes of technology?

    7th July 2017 at 00:00
     

    Institutes of technology could be ‘up and running’ by September

    1st February 2017 at 09:04

    Theresa May pledges £170m for institutes of technology

    22nd January 2017 at 11:09

    Most read

    1. Tony Robinson: 'I wasn't ready for education until I was well into my tw...
    2. Two-thirds of employers not using levy funds to train staff
    3. 'We must acknowledge the importance of private GCSE and A-level candidates'
    4. AELP urges government to ensure apprenticeship reforms don't hit social ...
    5. Jeremy Corbyn to speak at Association of Colleges' conference
    6. 'Apprenticeships for the over-60s are impractical and insulting’
    7. Unions 'disappointed' by colleges' 1% pay offer
    8. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    9. Festival of Learning national award winners to be crowned
    10. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18

    Breaking news

    Festival of Learning national award winners to be crowned

    21st September 2017 at 09:58
    social mobility apprenticeship reform

    AELP urges government to ensure apprenticeship reforms don't hit social ...

    21st September 2017 at 00:02

    TES FE Podcast 18th September 2017, featuring Sarah Simons and Lindsey Johnson

    20th September 2017 at 18:11
    corbyn opposition annual conference association of colleges

    Jeremy Corbyn to speak at Association of Colleges' conference

    20th September 2017 at 16:10

    Unions 'disappointed' by colleges' 1% pay offer

    20th September 2017 at 13:05

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now