East London colleges partner with university to form new federation

A new partnership between further education colleges and a university has been formed in East London to improve the area's educational and employment opportunities.

The East London Skills and Employment Federation, which was launched yesterday, will work with local schools, colleges and authorities to provide solutions to employment challenges in the area. This will include developing and sharing educational pathways, and exploring the potential of apprenticeships.

The group is a collaboration between the University of East London (UEL) and six local FE providers: Barking and Dagenham College; Newham College of Further Education; New City College; Havering College of Further Education; Havering Sixth Form College; and Newham Sixth Form College.

'A benefit to everyone in our region'

The East London Skills and Employment Federation anticipates that it will expand to include more colleges, as well as schools, employers and businesses in the boroughs of Barking and Dagenham, Hackney, Havering, Newham, Redbridge, Thurrock, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest in the future.

Eddie Playfair, principal of Newham Sixth Form College, said: “What a brilliant start to our federation. What a privilege to be in at the start of something so exciting: educators from different backgrounds getting together to discuss how to support students across East London to develop their knowledge, skills and employability. Our challenge now is to work together to create a really ambitious framework which can benefit everyone in our region.”

Professor John J. Joughin, vice-chancellor of UEL, said: “UEL is committed to playing a leading role in shaping the future workforce of East London.”

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn