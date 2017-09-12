Eighth member for Chartered Institution for FE

The Chartered Institution for Further Education (CIFE) has welcomed its eighth member.

The organisation has today announced that East Riding College in Yorkshire has become the latest provider to join.

Lord Lingfield (pictured), chair of the CIFE, said he was delighted to welcome the college. “Having passed a rigorous application process, it has confirmed its position as a leading performer in the sector," he added. "As our membership continues to grow, I look forward to working with the college to promote excellence within the FE sector and to celebrate what the sector does well.”

'High quality teaching and learning'

College principal Derek Branton said the award of chartered status was testament to the college’s high quality of teaching and learning, governance and engagement with the local community and employers. “[This] will support us in delivering our mission of being a leader in the economic and social development of the region,” he added.

The CIFE was granted chartered status in October 2015 and opened its doors to members the following month. It aims to bring together the best training providers across the sector and promote, recognise and celebrate their professionalism and success.

Earlier this year, Lord Lingfield told Tes the institution would need to attract "80 or 90 members" in order to generate enough funding to be entirely self-sufficient. He added that "around 100 providers" had already expressed an interest in joining.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn