EU students remain eligible for loans and grants in 2018-19

EU students studying HE programmes in colleges will remain eligible for financial support in 2018-19 – even if their course ends after Brexit, the government has announced today.

The decision means students from the EU applying for an undergraduate or master’s course at an FE college or university in the 2018-19 academic year will continue to have access to student loans and grants, even if the course concludes after the UK ’s exit from the EU .

'Financial assistance is available'

EU nationals will also remain eligible to apply for Research Council PhD studentships at UK institutions to help cover costs for the duration of their study.

In a statement published today, universities and science minister Jo Johnson said: “This will provide reassurance to the brightest minds from across Europe to continue applying to study in the UK , safe in the knowledge financial assistance is available if needed.”

