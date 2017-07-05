Exclusive: Nick Boles in bid to chair education select committee

Former skills minister Nick Boles is to stand for the position of chair of the House of Commons Education Select Committee, Tes can reveal.

This comes after Robert Halfon, recently sacked as apprenticeships and skills minister, yesterday confirmed he was also standing for the role.

Tes understands that both former minsters now have the required number of signatures to appear on the ballot.

Runners and riders

Also standing is a third former education minister, Tim Loughton, who announced his candidacy on Twitter. In 2015 he was runner up in the election to chair the committee, being beaten by Neil Carmichael. Mr Carmichael lost his seat in May’s election.

Other Tory MPs understood to be standing include Stephen McPartland, Dan Poulter, Rehman Chishti and Stephen Metcalfe.

Last month, it emerged that Mr Halfon had lost his role as apprenticeships and skills minister. He has since been replaced by Anne Milton, who ministerial brief was confirmed this week.

