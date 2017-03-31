Exclusive: Scottish lecturers' demands 'could boost pay by up to 46%'

A £70 million pay deal being demanded by college lecturers would provide salary hikes of up to 46 per cent – and as many as 12 extra days of holiday – according to a document seen by Tes Scotland.

The Colleges Scotland Employers’ Association briefing projects that the pay claim proposed by the EIS teaching union would provide pay increases of up to £11,413 by April 2019. The union has challenged the figures.

Details of the claim for college lecturers have emerged at a time when school teachers have yet to agree a deal for 2017-18, having received a 1 per cent pay rise in 2016-17 and 1.5 per cent the year before.

The EIS is balloting members of its Further Education Lecturers’ Association on a possible strike over what it sees as the non-delivery of a 2016 agreement on lecturers’ pay and conditions. The ballot closes on 10 April.

The union claims that managers are reneging on an agreement to place all teaching staff on a pay scale towards the highest level of pay, which is £40,026. But college leaders argue that an agreement is needed on changes to terms and conditions, such as teaching hours and annual leave, before the pay deal can be introduced.

'Huge cost' of salary hikes

According to Colleges Scotland, the pay increase alone would mean an average salary rise of 9 per cent but, for many, the increase could be significantly above that and it would cost the sector £27 million.

Lecturers at North Highland College, who currently receive the lowest annual salary, at £24,601, would receive an increase of £11,413 – a pay rise of 46 per cent over two years – to move them towards the top of the scale, the briefing document reveals.

However, while the EIS is demanding that all lecturers should receive 66 days’ annual leave and teach 21 hours per week, managers have offered 56 days’ leave and 25 hours’ teaching time as part of their proposal. They claim that the union’s plans could not be funded.

According to calculations set out in the document, if all lecturers were to teach for 21 hours per week – compared with the 24 hours that are currently provided by most staff – this could cost colleges £22.5 million per year.

Increasing annual leave to 66 days per year, meanwhile, would mean more annual holiday for 93.5 per cent of lecturers – and in a small number of cases, an extra 12 days per year. The cost of this, the briefing projects, could be up to £4 million.

The briefing outlines additional costs associated with training staff to gain formal lecturing qualifications, and a further £9 million for the reduction of teaching hours for promoted teaching staff and for migrating them towards one of three salary points.

The cost of the proposals has been estimated at £70 million, taking the bill for the sector’s teaching staff from £247 million to £318 million.

This is an edited article from the 31 March edition of Tes Scotland.

