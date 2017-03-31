Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    Exclusive: Scottish lecturers' demands 'could boost pay by up to 46%'

    Julia Belgutay
    31st March 2017 at 12:24
    scotland colleges funding national bargaining
    FE
    College lecturers threatening strike action insist that managers are reneging on pay deal agreed last year

    A £70 million pay deal being demanded by college lecturers would provide salary hikes of up to 46 per cent – and as many as 12 extra days of holiday – according to a document seen by Tes Scotland.

    The Colleges Scotland Employers’ Association briefing projects that the pay claim proposed by the EIS teaching union would provide pay increases of up to £11,413 by April 2019. The union has challenged the figures.

    Details of the claim for college lecturers have emerged at a time when school teachers have yet to agree a deal for 2017-18, having received a 1 per cent pay rise in 2016-17 and 1.5 per cent the year before.

    The EIS is balloting members of its Further Education Lecturers’ Association on a possible strike over what it sees as the non-delivery of a 2016 agreement on lecturers’ pay and conditions. The ballot closes on 10 April.

    The union claims that managers are reneging on an agreement to place all teaching staff on a pay scale towards the highest level of pay, which is £40,026. But college leaders argue that an agreement is needed on changes to terms and conditions, such as teaching hours and annual leave, before the pay deal can be introduced.

    'Huge cost' of salary hikes

    According to Colleges Scotland, the pay increase alone would mean an average salary rise of 9 per cent but, for many, the increase could be significantly above that and it would cost the sector £27 million.

    Lecturers at North Highland College, who currently receive the lowest annual salary, at £24,601, would receive an increase of £11,413 – a pay rise of 46 per cent over two years – to move them towards the top of the scale, the briefing document reveals.

    However, while the EIS is demanding that all lecturers should receive 66 days’ annual leave and teach 21 hours per week, managers have offered 56 days’ leave and 25 hours’ teaching time as part of their proposal. They claim that the union’s plans could not be funded.

    According to calculations set out in the document, if all lecturers were to teach for 21 hours per week – compared with the 24 hours that are currently provided by most staff – this could cost colleges £22.5 million per year.

    Increasing annual leave to 66 days per year, meanwhile, would mean more annual holiday for 93.5 per cent of lecturers – and in a small number of cases, an extra 12 days per year. The cost of this, the briefing projects, could be up to £4 million.

    The briefing outlines additional costs associated with training staff to gain formal lecturing qualifications, and a further £9 million for the reduction of teaching hours for promoted teaching staff and for migrating them towards one of three salary points.

    The cost of the proposals has been estimated at £70 million, taking the bill for the sector’s teaching staff from £247 million to £318 million.

    This is an edited article from the 31 March edition of Tes Scotland. Subscribers can read the full article here. To subscribe, click hereThis week's Tes Scotland magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Colleges ‘secretly trying to derail national bargaining’

    28th October 2016 at 00:00
     

    Revealed: the colleges with the biggest gender pay divide

    8th March 2016 at 00:15

    More than 200 colleges hit by strike over pay freeze 'insult'

    10th November 2015 at 12:35

    How much does your college pay?

    12th February 2016 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. GCSE resits will not be required for a grade 4, Greening announces
    2. GCSE resits: what's really going on?
    3. 'A step in the right direction': FE sector responds to GCSE resits U-turn
    4. Article 50: Three things FE needs to know
    5. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    6. Lords vote in favour of more financial support for apprentices
    7. Oxford University to run FE leadership programme
    8. 'FE must use cloud technology to survive'
    9. Drop in international college students blamed on UK's 'unfriendly' image
    10. New GCSE grades cause 'confusion' in colleges' entry requirements

    Breaking news

    Drop in international college students blamed on UK's 'unfriendly' image

    31st March 2017 at 06:06
    Apprenticeships government further education

    Judge apprenticeships by outcomes not starts, say MPs

    31st March 2017 at 00:04

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    31st March 2017 at 00:01

    Lords vote in favour of more financial support for apprentices

    29th March 2017 at 17:46

    Oxford University to run FE leadership programme

    29th March 2017 at 15:29

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today